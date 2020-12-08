Local schools contend with COVID-19 cases

SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District will have a fully remote schedule for the entirety of this week following reports of positive cases linked to multiple school buildings that led to dozens being quarantined.
Superintendent of Schools Javier Perez wrote in a community update Saturday that a high school teacher and a fourth-grade Saranac Elementary student had tested positive.
Sunday, he was notified about a student intern who had been infected.
Perez wrote that Clinton County Public Health Director John Kanoza called him to recommend the move to distance learning due to both recent cases and the number of students sent home with symptoms last week.
"I will use this week to continue to collaborate with the health department and assess our ongoing situation," he added.
DOZENS QUARANTINED
Perez shared that the high school teacher was last in the building Friday while the fourth grader most recently attended school Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The student intern was last in the Saranac Middle School and Morrisonville Elementary buildings Thursday.
Taken together, about 80 students and a dozen employees were placed under quarantine orders in connection with the cases.
Perez wrote that the health department determines who is to be quarantined, which includes anyone within fewer than six feet for more than 10 minutes of someone who has tested positive along with any students or adults who are part of the same classroom.
CV-TEC students were advised to plan to attend their classes unless quarantined, and BOCES students were still set to be transported to school.
Meals were set to be delivered Monday based on the list utilized Thanksgiving week. Those who wanted to be added to that list were asked to call Food Service Director Isaac Dirolf at 518-565‐5705.
"I want to thank everyone for their continued support and cooperation though this difficult time," Perez wrote. "I am confident that we can get through this situation together."
CUMBERLAND HEAD
Cumberland Head Elementary School students are set to return to in-person learning Tuesday after a student's positive COVID-19 result led to an early dismissal Friday.
The student had visited with family members from New York City over Thanksgiving break and last been in school Tuesday, Dec. 1, The Press-Republican reported Saturday.
"We will remain on remote instruction Monday in order for officials to monitor the circumstances and allow for contact tracing to be complete," Superintendent of Schools Dan Mannix and Principal Darcy Stoutenger wrote in a ParentSquare update posted Saturday.
Mannix, Stoutenger and Transportation Director James Chauvin contacted all students and staff who either attended a class or rode the bus with the student to notify them of exposure.
Such students are not to return to school until Wednesday, Dec. 16, according to a subsequent update. They will receive remote instruction and should monitor themselves for symptoms.
The district sanitized both the school and the bus used by the positive student.
NO MORE CASES
District leaders said Monday that no additional positive COVID-19 cases had been reported at Cumberland Head Elementary.
"The Clinton County (Health Department) has most likely completed all calls related to contract tracing," Mannix and Stoutenger wrote.
They added that CCHD told them many calls went unanswered, possibly due to an unrecognized number calling in. Both CCHD and the state's Virtual Calling Center leave voicemail messages.
"We thank the community, faculty, staff and students for their flexibility and continued support," the two added.
"As we mentioned before, the quick response to this situation was remarkable. Please continue to be prepared should an emergency closure happen in the future."
