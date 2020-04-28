Local Sanders delegate-candidate: Primary cancellation 'dangerous'

PLATTSBURGH — A local delegate-candidate pledged to Sen. Bernie Sanders was saddened and concerned by the news that New York's Democratic Presidential Primary was effectively canceled Monday.
"I’m sad that all of the people who signed all of those petitions are not going to have a say in their party’s future," said Joe Henderson of Saranac Lake.
"It strikes me as voter disenfranchisement. I worry about it in terms of actually having a democracy."
BUDGET PROVISION
A provision in the Fiscal Year 2021 State Budget, enacted earlier this month, allows the state Board of Elections to omit a candidate from the Presidential Primary ballot under circumstances, including if a candidate publicly terminates or suspends their campaign.
The BOE must make the omission 45 days before the primary date, which had been slated for June 23. Any delegates pledged to the candidate would also be omitted.
Sanders had suspended his campaign April 8, but said then that he planned to remain on the ballot in states that had yet to hold their primaries to ensure that delegates representing his supporters' interests would be able to attend the Democratic National Convention.
The state's Democratic elections commissioners had cited COVID-19 concerns in announcing the decision to strike all candidates but former Vice President Joe Biden from the ballot.
DISENFRANCHISING
Henderson questioned why the Presidential Primary was canceled in light of COVID-19 when those for congressional, state-level and local seats were not.
"None of us on the Bernie campaign expect to secure the nomination; this isn’t really about that. It’s about voters having a voice in shaping their party’s process and platform."
Henderson understands the risks associated with COVID-19 — his wife is a physician — as well as the fact that a presidential primary could draw out many more people than lower-level races.
"But I also think New York state is figuring out all kinds of things right now, but you can’t figure out vote by mail?"
He argued that there was plenty of time to make that happen, and referenced how Gov. Andrew Cuomo had issued an executive order Friday that all primary and special election voters be sent an absentee ballot application.
"I think universal vote by mail should just be the law of the land," Henderson said.
"And now we’re just disenfranchising more and more people."
DANGEROUS
Henderson made a scathing assessment of Democrats.
"For all of this talk about, you know, Democrats calling themselves Democrats, it strikes me how little they actually care about actual democracy. I don’t know what to say about that," he said.
"I think about all the young people that were working for that (Sanders') campaign. What message is being sent to them right now? It just seems really contemptuous, to be honest."
People should be concerned by those who are disenchanted and angry right now, Henderson said.
"If the goal is to win in November, you would think that they would be interested in actually building a coalition. This strikes me as the opposite of that."
One takeaway from Sanders is the idea that you have to show up and participate, Henderson continued; he is most saddened that the BOE has just waved away all that participation.
"It seems like a discounting of democracy to me. I don’t really care about people’s parties on this one, we should care about this. Canceling primaries strikes me as dangerous."
