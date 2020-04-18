Local robotics teams steps up to help

PLATTSBURGH — Grant Weerts knows his way around a 3D printer.
He has built them and has one at home.
So when SUNY Polytechnic Institute put out the request for FIRST (For Inspiration & Recognition of Science & Technology) robotics teams to help produce component parts for face shields for health care workers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was up to the task.
“They requested that we start making these face shields because robotics teams tend to have 3D printers,” Weerts said.
SUNY POLYTECHNIC
Weerts is a member of the Adirondack Engineers 4-H Club, which competes as Team Beta in FIRST Tech Challenge tournaments.
Team Beta coach Tammy Neureuther explained that SUNY Polytechnic, which oversees the region's FIRST tournaments, had sent a letter asking teams if they would be willing to print the bands for face shields.
Those are then sent to the university, where all the component parts are assembled and the face shields are delivered to hospitals.
Weerts had the first go with Team Beta's printer. Then, it was transferred to the home of teammate Harrison Smith, who has printed more than 75 bands as of this week, according to a Facebook post.
Neureuther explained that, in between transports, the teammates refrain from using the printer for three days as a precautionary measure to minimize COVID-19 concerns.
The kids use gloves when they are handling the bands and put them in Ziploc bags before they are shipped, she added.
And teams throughout New York State are using a Google sheet to keep track of how much they are printing, when they ship the materials and when they expect them to arrive at SUNY Polytechnic.
OPTIMIZE PRINT
So far, Team Beta has sent out 120 bands and will soon send 100 more, Neureuther said.
Weerts said he had printed a total of 200 on his own as of this week, using both his own printer and the team's.
“I’ve spent a lot of time trying to optimize the print for my 3D printer.”
His first band print took two hours, but he has been able to cut that down by adding more straight lines to the design through his CAD (computer-assisted design) program and cutting down on the amount of materials that go into the print.
“I’ve just learned these skills through the different projects I’ve done.”
FITS INTO SCHEDULE
Weerts, a sophomore at AuSable Valley High School, starts up the 3D printer when he wakes up in the morning.
“One thing I’ve been working on is creating a stack of face shields so that I can have one continuous print and it’ll cut down some of the time.”
That way, he does not have to re-start the 3D printer, which takes time to reheat.
He then attends online classes for most of the day, has a few Zoom calls and works on homework.
“I think that I’ve been able to really fit this into my schedule well in-between classes."
Weerts estimated that he runs the printer about 15 hours each day.
Though living in a rural community presents challenges, he thinks that schools are doing a great job at adapting the curriculum to fit students’ needs.
They are also allowing education “to be inclusive for everyone even if they have internet problems or other difficulties working from home,” he added.
MAKING AN IMPACT
Team Beta members plan to keep printing until they are told they should stop and have even ordered additional filament, Neureuther said.
Weerts has read that a New York City hospital is looking for 25,000 face shields.
So far, FIRST teams have donated almost 600 3D-printed headbands and SUNY Polytechnic has distributed 700 completed face shields to SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn and SUNY Upstate Medical in Syracuse, Neureuther added.
“We are making an impact, but we’re still going to have to do a lot of work,” Weerts said.
WORKING TOGETHER
Weerts said all the FIRST teams participating in the project have worked well together.
“I’ve reached out to help some of the other teams with cutting down their print times because I’ve seen that some of them are still doing up to four-hour prints for their designs.
I’ve tried to help other teams and to help them produce more so that we can fight this pandemic.”
Weerts is thankful that SUNY Polytechnic presented this opportunity to help and believes it has taught him some valuable lessons, such as persevering and working through some printing issues.
“It’s also taught me about the importance of everyone in the community working together to achieve one goal and I think that this project has helped.”
