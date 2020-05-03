PLATTSBURGH — Though they acknowledged the quality of the New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board's membership, local representatives would have liked more North Country voices included.
On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the advisory board, which comprises more than 100 people, was "made up of business, academic, community and civic leaders from across the state" to help guide the reopening process and "ensure businesses are following the necessary guidelines to preserve public health as we work towards a new normal."
LITTLE REACHED OUT
In a statement to the Press-Republican, State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said it was encouraging that conversations about re-opening the economy were starting.
She noted that the advisory board includes a lot of different segments of the state's economy and society.
"Though there are many statewide organizations, I would have liked to see some familiar names from the North Country region," Little said.
"I feel strongly that we are a region that can lead, especially our manufacturing, and have contacted the governor's office to convey my desire to see the advisory board expanded."
USEFUL KNOWLEDGE
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh) said he was very disappointed in the lack of North Country representation.
He added that the large geographic region encompasses the Adirondacks, which were also apparently not included.
Other North Country interests Jones would have wanted considered were the area's economic partnership with Quebec and Canada, which ties in with manufacturing; small businesses, of which there are many in the region; and tourism.
The former dairy farmer said he was almost shocked that the area's farming and agriculture industries were not added to the mix.
“When we’re talking about feeding people, how important that is to everyday life, and especially what we’re going through right now and when we get this economy back open, our agriculture here in the North Country is second to none when it comes to the state," Jones said.
"I think we cover it all here in the North Country and that knowledge would have been useful to the rest of upstate and all over New York.”
REGIONAL APPROACH
Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) said there was no doubt about the group’s brainpower and quality, noting a lot of major players across huge institutions.
But he questioned how such a large group would function and said he did not know what the governor was hoping to get out of the advisory board.
Cuomo has decided that the state will reopen regionally, Stec pointed out.
"For that very reason, there should be an emphasis on making sure that each region is well-represented."
Stec was sure input from agencies like the state education and health departments would be included.
He noted that the chambers of commerce could have been better represented, and that the New York Farm Bureau and secondary education should also have a seat at the table.
“One of the key questions anyone in the state is going to have is, 'What about the schools?'”
DOUGLAS EXPECTED
Both assemblymen named North Country Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Garry Douglas as someone they would have expected to represent the North Country on the advisory board.
"He’s been our voice on a statewide level; he encompasses a lot of what goes on here economically in the North Country,” Jones said.
And nobody is more knowledgeable about the area’s connection to Canada, he added.
"He’s got his finger on the pulse and he understands politics and government and he’s been around this for a long time," Stec said of Douglas.
"He would be a resource, and I’m sure he will be.”
Stec added that Clarkson University President Anthony Collins, who with Douglas formerly co-chaired the North Country Regional Economic Development Council, and Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Michael Bittel would have also contributed greatly to the group.
Jefferson Community College President Ty Stone, one of the current North Country REDC co-chairs, was named to the advisory board.
STEFANIK WEIGHS IN
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) said Stone is "wonderful" and that higher education issues are important.
But she was disappointed that just one of the advisory board's members came from any of the 12 counties she represents, and did not think the group's membership was a reflection of the state's regional interests.
"It should include regional voices such as the Lake George region, the complex issues of Saratoga County, the very unique issues of the northern border."
She spoke of Douglas as a critical voice for the North Country on border and manufacturing issues.
Stefanik added that, through working groups that she will begin hosting discussions with next week, she is trying to include a broad swath of stakeholders from different industries and counties, regardless of population.
"I think that’s how it should be mirrored at the state level."
LEADING ROLE
Douglas said the chamber "has already been playing a leading role with the regional business community in terms of information, communication, facilitation, advocacy and direct assistance and will continue to do so going forward."
"In terms of the upcoming process of reopening," he continued, "we are finalizing an outline of our planned role and activities with and on behalf of the region's businesses and will be ready to effectively interact with and support all committees, agencies and processes, including federal, state, local and Quebec-New York."
Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry said earlier this week that Douglas will serve on a county-level working group Henry assembled to help guide a path forward.
NORTH COUNTRY PULLS WEIGHT
Neither Stec nor Jones said they had heard how legislators like themselves would coordinate with the advisory board.
“Whatever the governor needs from all of us, we all should be pitching in to help get the mission done," Stec said.
Jones said the North Country always pulls its weight.
"We certainly continue to work together here, officials and small businesses and anybody and everybody that plays a part in bringing our economy back.
We certainly continue to hear from them, reach out to them and we will be ready to go.”
