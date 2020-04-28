PLATTSBURGH — State legislators who represent the tri-county area expressed support for the Nourish New York Initiative, announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday.
As part of the program, the state will purchase food and products from upstate farms and direct it to food banks statewide, according to a press release.
The state will additionally partner with dairy producers "to process excess milk into products like yogurt, cheese, sour cream and cream cheese, that will be distributed to food banks and those in need."
BRIDGE THAT GAP
Though Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, a former dairy farmer, (D-Plattsburgh) applauded the effort, he emphasized the need for further action to protect local farms.
He noted that he had been advocating for such a move by the federal and state government for weeks to ensure that excess product could be processed and delivered to food pantries throughout the state.
“We always strive here in the North Country to get our product to where the people are and we need to continue to do that," he said.
"Especially here in a crisis where people don’t have those products, we just needed to bridge that gap.”
Jones had also been working with the North Country Chamber of Commerce and local farmers to help address the shortage of supplies in grocery stores and food banks.
He referenced the $19 billion federal Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, which is for direct payments to farmers and food purchases, adding that those funds need to go to local providers, not just big corporate farms.
This aligns with the Farm Bureau recommendations Jones had supported in a letter to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.
Such actions need to continue, he said.
“These steps will help people in need of food and help our agriculture producers, our farmers that so desperately need it.”
GOOD USE
Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) likened the Nourish New York Initiative to a component of a plan outlined by the Assembly Minority Conference in a letter to Cuomo earlier this month that would have provided vouchers to food banks for the purchase of local dairy and agricultural products.
Nourish New York accomplishes the same purpose by simultaneously giving the state’s farmers a market and helping food banks, he said.
Other suggestions put forth by Stec and the other Assembly Republicans included a one-year suspension on the 60-hour overtime threshold for farm laborers and suspension of the 24-hour agricultural rest requirement for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency.
In another letter sent to the state’s Congressional delegation and President Donald Trump, the conference urged, among other things, for an additional stimulus package that would provide New York farmers 100 percent federal reimbursement of monies lost due to the crisis.
“The biggest thing from all of this, probably, was to find a way to get this product so that it’s not going to waste and our farmers are getting paid for it," Stec said.
"It’s a good use to say, ‘Hey let’s pay these guys for their product and let’s get this product to food banks and other people that need it right now.’”
WIN-WIN, LITTLE SAYS
State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said the initiative was a win-win, since it helps farmers and food banks.
“Farmers have struggled for a long time and every time it starts to get better, it seems like something happens and it gets worse," she said.
"I give them a lot of credit for continuing but thank goodness that they do.”
She pointed out that, when so many people are inside, milk is a great source of vitamin D.
Little sees this as an opportunity to become self-reliant on local products, pointing out the recent interest in people knowing where their food comes from.
“We have wonderful farms and great products and the more interest and exposure they can get, truthfully, the better.”
Getting these products is very important right now, Little continued.
“No matter how much unemployment or stimulus money is out there, it’s expensive for families and it’s hard to go for a long period of time. You see lines of cars and people at food banks," she said.
"It’s very, very critical that we help them and help them with local products.”
