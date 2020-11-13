PLATTSBURGH — The new state restriction limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people does not mean police will be going door-to-door or peeking in people's windows to ensure adherence, local law enforcement leaders say.
"This executive order should not become an unwarranted invasion of privacy, but we have to consider the public health ramifications of it," Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter told The Press-Republican.
"That’s ultimately what this is about."
EXECUTIVE ORDER
This week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order mandating that, effective 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, bars, restaurants and gyms must close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and non-essential gatherings cannot exceed 10 people. That includes those taking place in private residences.
Cuomo said Wednesday that he needed local governments to enforce the measures.
"The rules are only as good as the individual discipline and the government enforcement. That's where we are."
Clinton County Health Department Principal Public Health Educator Jennifer Trudeau noted that, both locally and across the state, many new positive cases can be traced to casual interactions between friends and family members.
"It's these smaller gatherings and informal 'get-togethers' that are contributing to the bulk of recent cases," she said.
"We continue to encourage residents to protect themselves and the people they care about by wearing face masks and physically distancing themselves. These steps work in helping to stop the spread of COVID."
OBSERVE, DOCUMENT
Clinton County Sheriff David Favro said he respected both the governor trying to be as aggressive as possible to protect New Yorkers and people's desire to spend the upcoming holidays together.
"However, we have to be incredibly careful."
Favro said he firmly believes that those who pay their taxes should be able to do what they wish in their own homes, but that his deputies would respond to calls they receive about perceived violations of the gathering order.
They will then document what they observe and follow the state's direction on what to do next or forward that documentation to the state.
"Let them take further action if there's something that’s warranted, but we can’t just go invade people’s homes to do a headcount of Thanksgiving dinner."
Ritter acknowledged that this has been an exhausting year, but said the executive order was about trying to do everything possible to manage the infection rate statewide, which has been increasing in multiple areas including Clinton County.
City Police officers will use sound judgment and reason when dealing with calls and complaints related to the restriction, the chief continued.
"With respect to the enforcement, our last resort is going to be some sort of fine or arrest if that’s what it comes to."
EDUCATION
It is difficult to approach enforcement in a private residence when there is no actual law being broken, Ritter said.
Though an executive order has penalties for lack of adherence, it's not the same as people knowing there is a law against stealing, he continued, and COVID-19-related restrictions change frequently.
"There’s an education component to this at the leading edge of it, even though it’s something that’s kind of ingrained at this point," the chief said.
Ritter anticipates that, as with other coronavirus mandates, people will report violations of the gathering rule by both directly contacting law enforcement and utilizing the New York on PAUSE tipline.
USE YOUR HEAD
Favro said his deputies have to worry about other enforcement issues around the holidays, and do respond to disturbances, such as family fights, on days like Thanksgiving.
"If there’s 20, 30 people (gathering) and things go bad, well, we may have to take a different course of action."
Flagrant violations of the order, the sheriff added, will have to be assessed on a case-by-case basis.
"But our true hope is getting the message out to everybody: please do your part, be safe, use your head, be respectful for your family, your neighbors and your friends and minimize the risk for everybody. That’s the important message."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.