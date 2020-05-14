Local officials: Maintain public health focus as reopening begins

PLATTSBURGH — Even as the news came down that Phase 1 North Country businesses could start looking forward to reopening, local officials stressed the need to do so cautiously and in alignment with public health guidelines.
"This is actually the point in which the hard work begins of returning to, as everybody says, the 'new normal' without causing a re-emergence or an emergence in the North Country of the (COVID-19) epidemic," Essex County Board of Supervisors Chair Shaun Gillilland (R-Willsboro) said.
PULLED TOGETHER
As of Tuesday afternoon, the North Country's seven-day average of daily COVID-19 tests was just five below the required number of 419.
The following morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed in his daily briefing that the region's average had increased to 454, allowing it to meet the seventh and final metric needed to begin reopening effective Saturday, since the PAUSE order remains in effect through Friday.
The state deemed construction, manufacturing, wholesale trade, retail (curbside only) and agriculture, forestry and fishing as Phase 1 sectors.
Gillilland said he has been amazed by how the people of Essex County and the whole North Country have pulled together to get to this point, noting that there were no massive flare-ups of the virus in the region.
"I’ve heard from a number of people who told me that they went out and got tested," he continued.
"I mean, not a very pleasant experience, but they weren’t going to let this ... hold us back. It’s wonderful to live up here with people who will sit there and all pull on the anchor chain."
ECONOMIC RECOVERY
Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo said the news was a testament to the work of both public health professionals and municipal leaders throughout the region.
The North Country will work "to remain green," Zurlo said, adding that "green: does not mean going back to normal.
"It means a beginning of the process."
Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) said there can be no national recovery without a local economic recovery.
"Our budgets, everyone’s budgets are all dependent upon the economic engine of the county, state and federal government."
Opening up the economy will help with large budget holes that governments and other sectors have experienced due to COVID-19-related restrictions, Henry said.
"We still must be cognizant of the public health piece of this. We do not want to have to start all over again."
Zurlo said there was not yet a specific answer on which phase county services reside in, though they are most likely embedded in Phase 2.
"That will be monitored as businesses continue to open and more services are required."
PROCEED CORRECTLY
Phase 1 is particularly important for Essex County's large construction sector, Gillilland said, noting that the Willsboro codes officer has a pile of permit applications.
"We’re in building season and ... from an economic point of view, it is a great way to kick-start an economic re-emergence."
Franklin County Legislature Chair Donald Dabiew (D-District 5) said the biggest task is getting information out to the businesses impacted in Phase 1 to ensure they understand how to proceed.
"If we don’t proceed in the right way, we’ll never get to Phase 2."
He advised people to be patient and continue to wear masks and social distance.
"I think we can get to phase two, three and four within a short period of time if we all work together."
CONTROL ROOM
Henry, Gillilland and Dabiew are members of the North Country's regional control room, which is tasked with monitoring COVID-19 infection, testing and hospitalization data in order to respond to any spikes that may arise as reopening commences.
It will be important for the group to closely watch all parameters to ensure the North Country does not go in the wrong direction, Gillilland said.
"We not only made it but we have to stay there," Dabiew explained.
"It’s not a one-shot deal, we have to keep doing what we’re doing."
The control room's broad focus is on ensuring the issues that arise are addressed on a regional basis, Henry said, giving as an example how counties might approach the opening of hair salons.
"We don’t think it’s the best way to work if every county has their own individual rules and their own interpretation," he said.
"We would like to see that it's true across the region."
MILESTONE
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said he had been cautiously optimistic the region would meet all seven metrics required for reopening.
"This obviously is a significant milestone in re-energizing our local and the North Country economy."
He noted the town has been active in working with local business from the beginning; their concerns included how to obtain proper personal protective equipment in order to meet or exceed state standards.
Cashman applauded businesses like NovaBus/Prevost for taking the lead locally, and said the more details that can be provided regarding best practices in the workplace, the safer the reopening will be.
"We must maintain our resounding efforts toward maintaining what we’ve achieved thus far: adopting social distancing, using appropriate face coverings and to take the lead from the appropriate authorities and that is the Clinton County Health Department and the state Department of Health."
UP TO THE NORTH COUNTRY
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read said he was pleased the recent increase in local testing allowed the North Country to meet Cuomo's criteria for reopening.
"Now, representatives from the region will work to ensure the Phase I openings the governor specifies can proceed in our city safely," he said.
"Everything we have done in the city since March 12 has afforded us the opportunity to open some activities."
It is now up to the North Country to determine how reopening can occur safely, Read continued.
"I'm mindful of studies that show the communities who protect public health best are those that also protect our economies best in the long run."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
MORE INFORMATION
For more information about New York State's phased reopening process, visit forward.ny.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.