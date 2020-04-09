PLATTSBURGH — Based on calls to the Clinton County Health Department, anxiety surrounding COVID-19 and whether public health measures are helping to slow the spread appear to be on the rise.
In a press release from the Health Department, Clinton County Mental Health and Addiction Services Director Richelle Gregory, a member of the county's COVID-19 Unified Response, offered some guidance on how to deal with such adversity:
• Prioritize relationships by connecting and empathizing. Talk to family and friends about how you and they are feeling. Check in with each other by phone or online
• Connect to your community by looking for ways to help: donate to a charity, reach out to family members or neighbors who may have a limited social network, or send cheerful cards to nursing home residents who may be missing contact with family during this time
• Stay educated and informed, but get your information from reliable sources, and don’t overdose yourself by constantly following the news
• Create a list of things that have worked for you during previous stressful or challenging times, including who you reached out to for support. Keep this as a quick reference for when you feel overwhelmed
• Do not be afraid to ask for help. It’s okay to feel bad momentarily, but if your sadness, anger or anxiety are constant, it’s time to get some help
Those who need someone to talk to can contact Clinton County Mental Health and Addiction Services at 518-565-4060.
United Way of the Adirondack Region's 2-1-1 helpline can connect people to community resources and services to help address financial strain, transportation needs or other issues.
