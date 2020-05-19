PLATTSBURGH — The stretch of time from Mid-May to the end of June normally filled with college and high school graduation parties will likely look very different during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A recent spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clinton County, though, were linked by the county Health Department to parties held in the City of Plattsburgh last week, the final week of both SUNY Plattsburgh and Clinton Community College’s semesters.
“People see, ‘Oh, we’re reopening; things are back to normal,’ and they just aren’t,” Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter said.
There have been several noise complaint calls in the city over the last few weeks, Ritter said, but most are not what most people would consider house parties, generally just being a handful of residents.
The department will continue to watch for any easily noticeable parties or gatherings, but, Ritter added, smaller get-togethers, especially in multi-unit buildings, will be harder to notice from outside.
“Short of knocking on every door, we can’t proactively find all parties or gatherings,” Ritter said.
ENFORCEMENT
The city department knows that as the typical time for high school graduation rolls around as well, there’s the chance that parties or gatherings could increase.
Ritter asked that citizens report any public or private parties they see, and said that his officers will always start by having a conversation with anybody found in such a gathering, and ask them to disperse.
“Even though this is something people should know, we just want people to have a chance to do the right thing; we don’t want to lead with a sledgehammer,” Ritter said.
Were anybody to not comply, though, local law enforcement does have enforcement options they can take, set forward by executive orders enacted by Gov. Andrew Cuomo near the onset of the COVID-19 crisis.
Ritter said that his department would appropriately charge anybody who does not disperse when asked.
“We had to accomplish the (governor’s goals) to enter the first phase (of reopening), and that’s something we need to keep up on,” Ritter said.
“If it comes to the point where there’s a large number of new hospitalizations, that could affect our ability to move into phase two, or could make us go back to the beginning.”
Clinton County Sheriff David Favro’s outlook echoed Ritter’s, saying that people need to know that not having large parties is a choice that will affect us all.
“Right now, our biggest thing is education and information,” Favro said.
“We’re letting people know the reasons why we need them to do this, and how not doing it will have a big impact on our entire region.”
His deputies will similarly lead with the approach of informing anyone holding a large gathering that they need to disperse, and why.
“If somebody is ignorant and selfish enough to willingly not comply, then we’ll use every letter of the law to deal with it,” Favro said.
“The ideal situation is to have a conversation, but, if they’re going to be willfully non-compliant, we’re not going to stop with a warning.”
At the State Police level, if troopers become aware of an issue, or witness members of the public violating any of the state’s orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are educating them about the restrictions and asking them to comply, Director of Public Information Beau Duffy said in an email.
He added that State Police have not yet had any issues with people refusing to comply, or issued any citations at this point.
An overview of law enforcement’s enforcement options can be found online at tinyurl.com/ybvkaegq.
MESSAGE TO REGION’S GRADUATES
Favro also wanted to send a message to the North Country’s graduates and their families.
While some of the younger people in our population may feel like getting sick with COVID-19 isn’t a big deal, Favro said, no one can really say that for sure with this new disease.
“We in law enforcement and the health department all understand the time of year that it is,” Favro said.
“You’d have junior prom, you’d have senior banquets, you’d have graduations; these are all supposed to be landmarks in their young lives, but you don’t want it to be the last landmark in their life.”
