PLATTSBURGH — While citizens are being encouraged to socially distance themselves as much as possible, law enforcement agencies are adapting to the new normal of operating during the current COVID-19 outbreak.
“I’ve emphasized since day one, more than anything, to use common sense,” Clinton County Sheriff Dave Favro said. “This clearly is going to be a marathon, not a sprint.”
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed to more than 4,000 in New York state as of Thursday, with two in Clinton County and one in Essex County.
In this current climate, Favro hopes that citizens will take the threat of this disease seriously, and listen to public health officials’ recommendations on precautions and social distancing.
“I was somewhat disturbed last night when I saw the national news and saw many college students still out and about on spring break,” Favro said. “That recklessness can really damage our society.”
Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter said that not a lot has changed about how the department is operating, aside from adjusting how they interact with people in person.
“We want to make sure that we keep safe distances from people when practical and screen people over the phone prior to responding to calls when practical and when people come to the lobby,” Ritter said.
The city department has also begun the screening process to give officers the ability to don personal protective equipment when warranted, Ritter added.
COUNTY JAIL
The Clinton County Jail is currently holding 110 inmates, most of whom will be held there indefinitely due to many criminal proceedings in courts around the region currently being on hold, Favro said.
The sheriff department’s jail staff have been wiping down and disinfecting door handles, railings and other commonly used surfaces twice a shift, according to Favro, and any new inmates arriving at the jail are held in separate housing for 14 days to watch for signs of any sickness.
While he has been critical of the state’s recently instated bail reform laws in the past, Favro did say that the decrease in alleged criminals being held on bail may have helped reduce the potential impact of the disease within the jail.
“Had our jail population been at the 260 mark it used to hover around, we’d be in trouble,” Favro said.
SHELTER IN PLACE
So far, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been adamant that the state will avoid “shelter-in-place” quarantine orders that cities like San Francisco have enacted in recent days, criticizing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at a press conference Thursday over his suggestions that the city may enact a similar measure.
If an order like that were to eventually come down, though, Favro said that his deputies would be reasonable in enforcing it.
“We won’t be looking to throw anybody in jail over it if they break some kind of curfew,” Favro said. “That won’t help anybody.”
Ritter said he would have to see the specifics of any potential order if one were to come down, but, generally speaking, does not foresee any change in his department’s ability to address crimes in progress or calls of an emergency nature in that event.
Email Ben Watson:
Twitter: @BenWatsonPR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.