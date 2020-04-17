Local law enforcement adjusting to new mask orders

PLATTSBURGH — A pair of executive orders recently enacted by Gov. Andrew Cuomo will mean that New Yorkers will be seeing a lot more masks around when they venture out of their homes.
“I totally support what the governor is trying to do,” David Favro, Clinton County Sheriff, said.
“We’re sending the message to people that you’re not doing this to protect yourself, you’re doing it to protect others because there is so much that is unknown about the virus right now.”
Due to the orders, effective April 15, any employee at businesses, public or private, who has contact with the general public is required to wear a mask, and, effective April 17 at 8 p.m., all members of the public “over age two and able to medically tolerate a face-covering” are required to cover their nose and mouth with a mask or cloth face-covering when in a public place and are unable to maintain social distance.
“There could be people who are contagious and spreading the virus, and don’t even know that they have it,” Favro said.
“The best way to protect our neighbors, friends and loved ones is to cover our own face, so we’re not emitting any potential virus out into other people.”
As far as enforcement goes, both Favro and Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter said that their departments won’t be going out of their way to look for people not complying, but that they will intervene if officers come across people without a mask in public.
“We’re not going to be actively going out and looking for people who are not wearing masks, but we certainly would approach them from a distance and at least have a discussion,” Favro said.
Director of Public Information for New York State Police Beau Duffy echoed Favro, saying that if troopers become aware of an issue, or witness members of the public violating any of the state’s orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are educating them about the restrictions and asking them to comply.
In the same vein, Ritter said that he understood that businesses are in a tricky situation, and that they may have a hard time acquiring masks for their employees.
“We’re going to respond to complaints and point employers in the right direction,” Ritter said.
“We have to use reason and discretion; if there’s an actual reason that an employer can’t procure masks, that’ll be something we’ll take into consideration.”
PRECAUTIONS
Plattsburgh City Police officers are wearing masks on every call, Ritter said, and deputies will have masks on them at all times as well, according to Favro.
“We have had, for some time now, protocols in place where we’ve had the equipment in our vehicles while they’re out there, with extras, and we’ve had a sterilization process in place for their vehicles,” Favro said.
“They will be donning their masks, even more so if they’re going to a complaint where they’ll have to be close to the public.”
And they both wanted to remind the public to stick to these new mask precautions, as well all previous remedies recommended by health officials, to help put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re all looking toward the eventual ‘un-pausing’ of the state, but the more we do now, the quicker we’ll get to that point,” Ritter said.
