Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Snow this evening will diminish to a few snow showers late. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will diminish to a few snow showers late. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected.