PLATTSBURGH — April 1 is not far off, which may have some recently unemployed tenants concerned about paying rent.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a 90-day moratorium on evictions statewide over the weekend, but, even without that moratorium, local landlords aren’t looking to kick out tenants who have lost their source of income due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
“A., we can’t do it, and B., for me, I wouldn’t do it,” Neil Fesette, owner of Fesette Realty, said.
“Given the circumstances, I’m not going to kick someone to the curb when they’ve lost their job through no fault of their own. What we’re going to try to do, as best we can, is point those folks in the direction of our social service department and any subsidies that may become available through the state and federal government.”
Fesette, a member of the Plattsburgh Landlord Coalition, a group of roughly 70 landlords who own approximately 3,000 rental units in Plattsburgh, said that while he can’t speak for the group as a whole, he expects most of the members to be similarly accommodating.
“I’m very confident that the folks in the landlord coalition will operate in a very similar way, because it’s really the only way you can do it,” Fesette said. “They’re all very fair-minded people who care about the community, and we’re going to do our best to work with tenants who are in a hard situation, to the best of our ability.”
For anyone who has been lucky enough to keep their jobs through this crisis, though, Fesette said rent payments will be business as usual.
“I think a lot of people think that when they pay $1,000 for rent, the landlord takes that and puts it in their pocket, but most of that money goes to pay all of the operating expenses and taxes," Fesette said.
"It takes money to run these properties.”
While he said that Fesette Realty is big enough to survive for a while, Fesette added that he was concerned for smaller landlords with one or two properties who might not be able to afford mortgage payments if they don’t receive rent for an extended period of time.
And if this pandemic response starts to stretch into a months-long affair, he worries about how it will affect all of the area’s landlords.
“We’re all small business owners,” Fesette said. “If this were to last for a prolonged time-frame, it’s going to be hurtful.”
Fesette said that he had been in touch with Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh) and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) about possible assistance that may be coming at the state and federal levels, but understood why it might be a while before there are any solid options coming down the pipeline.
“They’re working hard to wrap their heads around all of the problems right now; we’re just one,” Fesette said.
For any concerned tenants who have lost their job, Fesette advised being communicative with their landlords.
“I would encourage anyone who has lost their job and is in that paycheck-to-paycheck financial situation, don’t wait and have it be a surprise to your landlord,” Fesette said.
“Call them and let them know, ‘I’ve lost my job and I’m not going to be able to pay my rent,’ so that the landlord can then perhaps provide them with some assistance. This is painful, but it’s not Armageddon; We’ll get through it.”
