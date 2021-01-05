Local hospitals on good vaccine pace

PLATTSBURGH — Tri-county area hospitals have either fully utilized their current COVID-19 vaccine inventory or will have used it all by later this week, officials said Tuesday.
On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that only 46 percent of vaccines distributed to hospitals throughout the state had been administered. He threatened any provider who does not use up their jabs by Friday with a $100,000 fine and possible disqualification from receiving any in the future.
"In the ‘use it or lose it’ column, our North Country (University of Vermont Health Network) hospitals are firmly in the ‘use it’ column,” said Dr. Wouter Rietsema, the vice president of population health and information services at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh and Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone.
MOSTLY OUT
At his Monday briefing, Cuomo spotlighted what he said were the 10 highest- and lowest-performing hospitals when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine administration.
Adirondack Medical Center was listed as one of the former with a rate of 87 percent. On Tuesday, Matt Scollin, the spokesman for AMC’s parent company, Adirondack Health, said that number had grown to 98 percent, with the remaining 2 percent set to be used up Wednesday.
Speaking during a virtual press conference Tuesday afternoon, Rietsema reported that, barring any new shipments, both CVPH and Elizabethtown Community Hospital were expected to utilize their remaining vaccine supply Thursday. Hundreds of people were booked for vaccine appointments and there were only seven vacancies in CVPH's injection schedule as of Tuesday morning.
Rietsema said CVPH’s remaining vaccines were for community health care workers at local medical practices, such as dental offices, physical and occupational therapy providers and behavioral health clinics. Health care workers fall into “Tier 1A” when it comes to state prioritization.
Alice Hyde had been out of vaccines for a couple of days, he continued, since 200 additional doses the facility was set to receive never arrived.
Rietsema stressed the immensity of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, and said, “We are flying the plane as we’re building it” at the federal, state, local and hospital levels.
“There are people that are frustrated — ‘Why can’t I get it? Why is he getting it?’ All we can do is vaccinate what we get according to the guidance we get and it’s all good. Every vaccine that gets in an arm benefits everybody.”
CREATE OPPORTUNITIES
Rietsema said either the hospitals are notified some days ahead of time about a shipment or one simply shows up.
“Then we create opportunities to vaccinate either our staff or, now, the health care workers in the community that are not part of our staff.”
Just under 1,500 of CVPH’s roughly 2,500 employees and medical staff providers have been vaccinated, Rietsema said.
He explained that all the hospital’s employees were put into a spreadsheet and prioritized based on state guidance that factored in what work they do, where they do it and their ages.
That has helped prevent waste of any vaccine doses, since once they are drawn up, they must be used, Rietsema said.
“If we need to, we dip lower down that spreadsheet, but they’re still perfectly okay within the New York State guidelines for health care workers.”
Rietsema himself was vaccinated via that methodology one evening when the hospital had a couple extra doses. He noted that, as health departments and other entities vaccinate, they must also have a “Plan B” for when people do not show up for vaccines.
“The worst thing at all is to put it in the trash,” he said.
SECOND DOSES
Both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require two doses spaced out by 21 days and 28 days, respectively. Rietsema said the hospital was told secondary shipments would arrive in a timely manner, which with a shipment received Monday appears to be true.
Ten CVPH employees got their first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines Dec. 15. They were set to receive their second doses Tuesday, with a larger group to follow beginning Wednesday, Rietsema said.
So far, no staff members have experienced significant side effects, with most just complaining of mild arm pain. Rietsema said more people are likely to experience bothersome, though not severe, side effects with the second dose. Those include a sore arm, possible low-grade fever, chills and muscle aches.
STAFFING ISSUE
Rietsema anticipates that staffing for the next phases of vaccine distribution will prove especially difficult for the North Country.
“Vaccination takes people. It is the single most important rate-limiting step, I think, other than vaccine supply, but I think that we probably will get to a point where our supply will no longer be a rate limiter.”
Once the state moves beyond health care worker immunizations, which the hospitals have been handling, the idea is that health departments will take over lead responsibility, he continued. Rietsema believes they may start with the “Tier 1B” priority populations — essential workers outside the health care system — in the next week or so.
“Health departments have seen budget cuts for years in this state and every other state, and they are flat out doing contact tracing, so they are all facing a reality that they are going to have to divert people from contact tracing.”
That will necessitate identifying people within the community who can help. Rietsema said how much the hospitals would assist the health departments was yet to be determined.
Rietsema advised those with professional licenses who want to be part of the vaccination effort, such as retired health care professionals, to reach out to their local health departments.
“I will tell you that it’s very rewarding. I’ll just say that every morning, before I do anything else, I walk through our vaccination clinic because I see happy vaccinators and happy people receiving the vaccine.”
