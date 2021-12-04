PLATTSBURGH — The 31 hospitals in at-risk New York State regions that had 10% capacity or less as of Friday and thus could be subject to limitations on nonessential procedures included five facilities in the North Country.
Three, located in the tri-county area, belong to the University of Vermont Health Network: Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone and Elizabethtown Community Hospital, according to the state Department of Health.
CVPH and Alice Hyde President Michelle LeBeau said in separate statements that both her facilities had submitted surge and flex plans to the state Department of health that were fine-tuned in the early days of the pandemic.
“We look forward to partnering with the DOH to be sure this region continues to benefit from essential health care services.”
EXECUTIVE ORDER
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order last week that allows DOH to curb non-essential, non-urgent procedures at hospitals and health systems with limited capacity.
A DOH spokesperson told the Press-Republican that none had limited procedures under the executive order as of Friday, Dec. 3.
Determinations are to be issued to the facilities by Monday, Dec. 6, and will apply to procedures scheduled on or after Thursday, Dec. 9.
Moving forward, starting the week of Monday, Dec. 13, the DOH will review hospital data each Thursday and notify impacted facilities each Friday in advance of procedure limitations taking effect the following Thursday.
The DOH still "retains the discretion to require any facility to limit non-essential elective procedures and/or implement other actions to coordinate services, as determined by DOH as necessary to protect public health," according to a letter sent to hospital leaders Friday.
NOVEMBER PAUSE
LeBeau noted that, over the last three months, CVPH has taken a number of measures to address a sustained increase in patient census, an increase in COVID patients and the chronic workforce shortage.
"For example, for three weeks in November, we paused outpatient surgeries that require admission, and our FastTrack area in the Emergency Department is often open to care for patients who are in need of a hospital stay and are awaiting an open bed. To accommodate our patients’ needs, we have maximized the use of traditional as well as non-traditional locations in our facility."
LeBeau praised the teams at both CVPH and Alice Hyde, pointing to their preparedness and adaptability.
DOUBLE DOWN
ECH President Bob Ortmyer said his hospital is prepared to increase capacity and limit nonessential elective procedures if necessary.
"This will require that we continue to work closely with DOH, and continue to monitor bed capacity, staffing and the COVID transmission rate in our community," he continued in a statement.
"Since the start of the pandemic, our dedicated team has worked together to adapt to unprecedented change in order to provide outstanding care for our community. We urge members of our community to double down on the measures we know work — like vaccination, masking and social distancing — to limit the spread of COVID-19."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.