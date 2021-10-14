PLATTSBURGH — Tri-county health departments reported 115 new COVID cases from Tuesday to Thursday.
According to the state's most recent figures, up-to-date as of Wednesday, the seven-county North Country region had the highest positivity rate of any region in the state, with a daily rate and seven-day rolling average of 6%.
By comparison, the state's overall rate was 2.2% for the day with an average of 2.5% over the preceding seven days.
465 ACTIVE CASES
Clinton County Health Department reported 45 new cases, and a total of 225 active cases Thursday.
Between Wednesday and Thursday, the number of people in quarantine increased by 120 to 472.
Essex County Health Department posted 29 new cases, and 79 people in isolation.
Franklin County Public Health shared 40 new lab-confirmed cases and one probable case. Of its 161 active cases, 12 were inmates, with 10 at Bare Hill Correctional Facility and two in Franklin County Jail.
A total of 376 residents were in either isolation or quarantine.
NO NEW CASES FOR TRIBE
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe's Emergency Operations Center and Health Services reported no new cases in the southern portion of Akwesasne over Wednesday and Thursday.
The tribe said in a press release that the last time no new cases were reported over a two-day stretch was Aug. 17 and 18.
"Please don’t let your guard down and choose to get vaccinated as we must remain vigilant in our efforts to protect vulnerable segments of our community who cannot receive the vaccine," the tribe said.
Fifteen active cases, one of whom was hospitalized, remained under the tribe's jurisdiction Thursday. Additionally, eight members were in quarantine.
"Please treat everyone as if they are positive, wear a mask in all public places, wash your hands often, avoid large gatherings and uncontrolled environments where there are no safety measures, social distance, stay in your immediate bubble and stay home if you are sick," the tribe advised.
GET TESTED, VACCINATED
Testing is available throughout the tri-county area.
Go to tinyurl.com/uaa2tmcc to find a testing site near you anywhere in New York State.
All residents age 12 or older are currently eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Information on where to get vaccinated is available at vaccines.gov and listed on page A8.
