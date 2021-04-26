PLATTSBURGH — Local health departments plan to resume use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following federal agencies' decision Friday to lift the pause on its administration.
"We follow the science and trust in the extensive risk-benefit analysis that was conducted," Essex County Health Department Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh said.
EVALUATED RISK
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended that use of the J&J vaccine be paused April 13 after it was reported that six women under the age of 50 suffered rare, severe blood clots in combination with low blood platelet levels after receiving the jab. At that point, about 6.8 million doses had been administered nationwide.
On Friday, the agencies said the number of people — all women between the ages of 18 and 59 — who suffered from the condition, called thrombosis-thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), after getting the J&J vaccine had grown to 15. Three have died, The Washington Post reported.
But a review of the data suggests the vaccine's benefits outweigh its risk for those 18 or older, the agencies said, adding that women younger than 50 "should be aware of the rare but increased risk" of TTS.
"The pause allowed time for scientists and doctors to evaluate the risk and provide education to health care providers of the potential adverse events and how to treat them," Whitmarsh said.
"J&J has been authorized for use by the FDA and the federal pause has been lifted. ECHD will offer it as a tool in the fight to reach herd immunity."
MOVE FORWARD
Around the time the pause went into effect, ECHD had been planning to request more doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — the agency had finished administering 100 doses in March — and offer it to targeted areas and populations with lower vaccine uptake than the rest of the county.
The agency plans to move forward on that and has requested 100 doses, Whitmarsh said, adding that people have requested it over the currently-offered Moderna vaccine.
"We should note that we don't know if/when we will receive the doses we requested."
Clinton County Health Department Director of Public Health John Kanoza said during a county legislature meeting shortly after the pause went into effect that 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been ready to go for HCR Home Care's homebound clients.
CCHD Senior Public Health Educator Molly Flynn confirmed Monday that the agency had been storing those doses.
"With vaccinations resuming, arrangements will be made with them to pick up the doses and begin vaccinating that population."
PERSONAL CHOICE
The CDC's recommendation that women 50 or younger be aware of the risk of TTS will not really impact who CCHD or ECHD plan to target with the J&J vaccine.
"However, we will be educating all J&J vaccine recipients of the potential risk for thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome and be offering alternative vaccine if recipients decline," Whitmarsh said.
"In the end, it is a personal choice for those who are among the populations eligible to receive the vaccine."
Flynn noted that Moderna remains CCHD's primary vaccine supply.
Franklin County Public Health did not respond to questions regarding resumption of J&J vaccine administration by press time.
NEW CASES
All health agencies in the tri-county area reported new COVID-19 cases Monday.
CCHD announced that 24 were discovered over the weekend. The active total is 61, with an additional 360 people in quarantine.
Some of those are affiliated with SUNY Plattsburgh. The college reported four new cases Monday, and saw 14 total cases over the prior two weeks, four of whom have recovered, according to an update from President Dr. Alexander Enyedi. Nine on-campus and 15 off-campus students were in quarantine.
ECHD reported one new case each on Saturday and Sunday, followed by seven Monday. The number of people in isolation was 12.
Franklin County Public Health reported four new cases Monday for an active total of 46. A total of 182 county residents were in isolation or quarantine.
Three new cases that fall under the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s jurisdiction were identified Monday, the tribe's Emergency Operations Center announced. Six active cases remained and an additional 18 people were in quarantine.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.