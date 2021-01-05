Local doc assumes UK virus strain already in community

PLATTSBURGH — A local infectious disease specialist assumes a new strain of the coronavirus widely believed to be more contagious is already in the local community.
"When people are looking for it, they're finding it," Dr. Wouter Rietsema said of the new variant during a virtual press conference Tuesday.
"There’s no evidence that it is more severe, (that) it causes illness that’s more severe, but obviously it affects more people.”
SARATOGA CASE
Initially detected in the United Kingdom, the new strain has since been discovered in Colorado, California and Florida. On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a case of the strain was found in Saratoga Springs in a symptomatic jewelry store employee.
Rietsema — who works as vice president of population health and information services at two University of Vermont Health Network facilities, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh and Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone — said he has not seen information from scientific sources indicating exactly how much more infectious the strain is.
While there is no reason to believe the new strain will not be picked up by already established COVID-19 testing, CVPH does not have the genetic lab capability to identify the mutation, he said.
'NOT TERRIBLY SURPRISED'
In its updates this week, the Clinton County Health Department has reported more than 270 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, it was monitoring 356.
As of Tuesday morning, CVPH had 17 COVID-19-positive patients — its highest since the start of the pandemic, Rietsema noted — three of whom were in the Intensive Care Unit.
He explained that hospitalizations tend to lag, meaning that even if the North Country saw testing positivity rates decrease, increases in hospitalizations would still be seen for at least two weeks later.
Rietsema credited local surges to Thanksgiving and the following holidays. People of multiple households — who each have approached pandemic precautions differently — coming together under one roof, laughing, eating and drinking is “the most high-risk type of transmission you can possibly imagine,” he said.
“These were things that were predicted. These were things that people guarded against, and these are things that many people chose not to listen to and I think that’s frustrating.
“When I say we’re unhappy about it and we’re dismayed about it, what we’re not is terribly surprised.”
