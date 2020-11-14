Local COVID-19 cases still rising

PLATTSBURGH — Health officials on Friday continued to push the message that recent COVID-19 cases were not linked to one large gathering or event, but rather many smaller interactions.
"People you know (and care about) can give you COVID," the Clinton County Health Department posted on its Facebook page. "And you can give it to them."
CLINTON COUNTY
Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties, as well as the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, all reported new COVID-19 cases Friday.
CCHD reported six, bringing the total number of active cases to 73.
The agency stressed precautions to limit the spread.
"Deaths are not the only consideration or consequence of COVID," CCHD said. "Some people have very mild illness and don’t appear to have any long-term health effects, while others experience serious illness and continue to have ongoing health problems.
"There is no way to know which category you will fall into. You can protect yourself and the people you care about by wearing a mask and physically distancing yourself from others."
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Franklin County Public Health Services was monitoring 50 active cases as of Friday. That included 10 new positives, one of which was probable based on symptoms.
Three additional people were hospitalized in other counties and one was isolating in Canada. Those were not counted in the active case total.
Franklin County reported two deaths this week, an 89-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man, and all its schools are set to go remote through Jan. 4 if they have not already.
County Manager Donna Kissane noted in an update that the county's positivity rate over a seven-day average was 2.7 percent Friday.
That metric is relevant for determining when the state's micro-cluster strategy kicks in. Counties with Franklin County's population level who experience an average above 3.5 percent for 10 days must implement "yellow precautionary zone" protocols, such as mandatory weekly testing of 20 percent of students and teachers in in-person school settings.
AKWESASNE
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center reported five new COVID-19 cases Friday, making for nine under its jurisdiction.
The Tribe has reported more than 30 new cases over the past two weeks, and recently put into place measures intended to stop the spread.
Examples are banning uncontrolled gatherings, including those in private residences, and closing all tribal offices to the public.
"The Tribal Council takes this time to extend appreciation to everyone that has shown kindness and acceptance to those that have been or continue to be impacted by COVID-19," a press release said.
"Though the community spread of the coronavirus has yet to be adequately contained, we will all get past this difficult time through the care and compassion we have towards one another."
ESSEX COUNTY
Essex County Health Department reported five new cases Friday, for a total of 15 active cases.
That included one associated with the Lake Placid Central School District.
According to a press release, the person — who was not identified as either a student or staff member — had been isolating after learning of an exposure to a positive case not associated with the school community.
"Because the situation was only known after the end of the school day, no immediate closures or further isolation protocols were implemented."
ECHD immediately began contact tracing to identify school, household and community contacts.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Roger Catania said the person was asymptomatic and only tested due to their known exposure. The expected risk of exposure is low based on the district's health and safety practices.
The middle/high school will be closed for at least 24 hours to perform a deep clean and make sure both case investigation and contact tracing are complete. The release said elementary school classes will remain in session.
“The positive case is isolating at home and those identified as contacts are in the process of being reached by our department,” Essex County Director of Public Health Linda Beers said in a statement.
