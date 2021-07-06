PLATTSBURGH — During a visit to Plattsburgh Tuesday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer announced that three local businesses are set to receive the "lifesaver" of Shuttered Venues Operator Grant funding.
According to the U.S. Small Business Administration's website, the $16 billion grant program was established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act, and amended by the American Rescue Plan Act.
Speaking at the Plattsburgh Boat Basin Marina, Schumer said $356,000 will go to the Strand Center for the Arts; $231,000 to Retro Live; and $758,000 to Cumberland 12 Cinemas.
"Our arts stages, whether they be theaters or little gathering places, were just clobbered by COVID," he said.
"The arts are very important, not just in New York City with Broadway but to all of our communities in upstate New York. They’re vital — it’s estimated that they’re 5% to 10% of our economy when you add all the externalities."
Strand Center for the Arts Board of Directors President Tom McNichols also spoke as a 20-year veteran classical singer and member of the American Guild of Musical Artists.
“I am here today to share a sincere thank you for the Strand but also the entire nation for recognizing the importance of the arts moving forward in our community and all across the country.”
Schumer said the grant program was evidence the American Rescue Plan Act "wasn't just highfalutin."
"It’s helping our local communities and our smaller … cities and villages and towns, so it’s really vital and it’s been a real shot in the arm to get our economy out of the COVID ditch and moving again with as little ... long-term permanent damage as possible, so I was happy to do that."
