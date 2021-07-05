PLATTSBURGH — Local attorney Jacqueline "Jaci" Kelleher provided an overview of the New York Health and Essential Rights (NY HERO) Act during a webinar hosted by the North Country Chamber of Commerce Wednesday.
Signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in May, the legislation requires all private employers to put in place and implement safety plans aimed at preventing occupational exposure to airborne infectious diseases like the flu, she explained.
Additionally, employers with 10 or more employees will have to permit their workers to form safety committees.
“You have to have a plan in place that includes a lot of things that are going to sound familiar in order to minimize the transmission in the workplace,” Kelleher said, referencing state-mandated COVID requirements in place over the last year.
BROAD DEFINITION
Kelleher, a partner with the firm Stafford, Owens, Piller, Murnane, Kelleher & Trombley PLLC, noted that parts of the law had yet to be fleshed out, leaving questions about what enforcement is going to look like.
Section 1 covers the plans themselves and broadly defines "employees" as not only those who provide labor or services for remuneration, but also part-time workers, independent contractors, those delivering goods or transporting people, and more, she said.
“So state government agencies are excluded, but pretty much anybody else who is doing something for money in the state of New York is going to be protected under this law.”
That means, for example, having a plan that includes how a FedEx person can safely deliver packages to your company.
Kelleher noted that it does not seem to apply to customers, but rather to those at work in a place of business.
MODEL PLANS
The act tasks the state Department of Labor commissioner, in consultation with the state Department of Health, with creating and publishing model airborne infectious disease exposure prevention standards, Kelleher said.
Once those plans are published, employers will have 30 days to either adopt them or develop their own that meet or exceed minimum standards.
DOL is set to hand down both industry-specific and general standards. Kelleher opined that the agency may already have a model in the phased reopening guidelines the state put in place last year.
“I expect that there will be recognition that infectious diseases are not always actively being transmitted, but I also think that there is going to be a pretty high expectation of what employers are capable of doing because they’ve just made us do it for the last year-and-a-half or so,” she added.
Kelleher explained that the protocols will need to address at least 11 things, including employee health screenings, face coverings, personal protective equipment, and cleaning and disinfecting equipment and surfaces.
The plans must be posted at worksites and available for distribution and review.
NO ADVERSE ACTION
The legislation prohibits employers from threatening, discriminating or retaliating against, or taking any adverse action toward employees who exercise their rights under the act or employers’ plans, Kelleher said.
That includes reporting violations to regulatory agencies.
"Your employees are now being given a very clear and specific statement that any concerns they have about the fact you’re violating your policy (or that) your policy is not in place, they can go to an administrative official and, if you were to take any action against them, that would be viewed as retaliatory and a violation of the (NY HERO) act.”
Employers who fail to adopt or follow a plan will face penalties.
SAFETY THE IDEA
Employees can seek injunctive relief against employers for violating the safety plans “in a manner that creates a substantial probability that death or serious physical harm could result to the employee from a condition which exists or from one or more practices which have been adopted or are in use by the employer at the worksite, unless the employer did not and could not with the exercise of reasonable diligence know of the presence of the violation,” Kelleher said.
Employees must give employers 30 days’ notice of alleged violations before commencing civil action, and may not move forward if the employer cures them.
The act also places a statute of limitations from when an employee learns of an issue at six months, Kelleher said.
“The idea is to make the workplace safe. You have to tell your employer and you have to bring it to court quickly because we want people to be safe, we don’t want people having frivolous lawsuits because they hope to make money.”
COMMITTEES
Section 2 of the law covers the joint labor management workplace safety committees all employers with 10 or more workers must permit.
Only employees who fit the traditional definition may participate in a committee for a given workplace.
Kelleher said employer obligations for forming a committee if no employees express interest remain a question mark.
She noted that only one committee per worksite is required and that, if an employer already has an existing workplace safety committee that meets the act’s requirements, it does not have to create another one.
Since that part of the law does not go into effect until Nov. 1, existing committees that don’t meet the requirements will have time to be brought into compliance.
INPUT
Committees must be comprised of employer and employee designees, with non-supervisory employees composing at least two-thirds of the group’s membership.
The committees may raise any health and safety issues to employers, not just concerns related to airborne infectious diseases, Kelleher said.
The members may review existing occupational health and safety policies as well as provide input in response to new laws and executive orders.
Kelleher recommended that, before the regulations roll out, workplaces look at safety committees and evaluate existing return-to-work guidelines, as well as make budgetary allowances for cleaning products and personal protective equipment.
“I don’t think we’ll have to spend what we spent in 2020 on these things, but we’re certainly not going to go back to what we spent in 2019 on sanitation, I don’t think.”
