PLATTSBURGH — The recently OK'd $2 trillion federal stimulus package is doing more than depositing cash into bank accounts across the country, it's also offering aid to the nation's small business sector.
Robert Donlan, of Donlan and Barcomb Investment Services in the City of Plattsburgh, said that sector made up 80 to 85 percent of the overall economy.
"That's really where the focus needs to be during this COVID-19 pandemic," the financial adviser said. "The large companies. . . can weather things for three, six months to even a year.
Local shops and stuff, they usually have 30 to 60 days worth of cash," Donlan continued. "The small guys are getting completely clobbered by this."
DISASTER LOANS
Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, the Small Business Administration is offering loans to help businesses recover from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
As previously reported by The Press-Republican, eligible businesses for that Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program included small businesses, agricultural cooperatives and aquaculture businesses.
Lenders could borrow up to $2 million and the funds could be used to pay fixed debt, payroll, accounts payable and other bills.
To apply, businesses were told to visit the Small Business Administration's website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Paper loans could be downloaded from www.sba.gov/disaster.
PAYCHECK PROTECTION
The North Country Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a webinar to discuss another CARES Act relief program for small businesses: the Paycheck Protection Program.
Brendan Owens, an attorney of Plattsburgh-based law firm Stafford, Owens, Piller, Murnane, Kelleher and Trombley, described that as a loan program with a forgiveness clause.
"The Paycheck Protection Program is a separate program, unlike the Economic Injury Disaster Loan it is largely forgivable if used for certain purposes," Owens said.
"The intent of the program is to keep employees of small businesses fully employed during this COVID-19 crisis."
THE TERMS
Though the Paycheck Protection Program had an overall max loan limit of $10 million, the maximum for each respective business was calculated separately.
"(It's) determined by taking your payroll costs, multiplying that by 2.5 and then adding in any other debt that can be refinanced," Owens explained.
"Payroll costs" was defined to include a range of fees, like salaries, wages, commissions, payments of cash tip or equivalent, family medical or sick leave, severance, health insurance, retirement benefits and more.
Borrowers could pay the funds back over the course of 10 years with a six to 12 month deferral, and would get added benefits, like no prepayment penalties or collateral requirements.
THE FORGIVENESS
While loan amounts were determined by payroll costs, Owens said borrowers could spend the money elsewhere, like on rent and utilities.
And the Paycheck Protection Program offered some forgiveness, as well.
"(That) is based on payroll costs, mortgage payments, rent payments and utility payments made during the covered period, which is the eight weeks after the loan originated," Owens said.
"If you spend the loan and document it well on payroll costs, and those other items, in the first eight weeks — those amounts will be forgiven."
There was a proportional reduction for any employees who were terminated or laid off during the period from Feb. 15 to June 30, he added.
TO QUALIFY
Qualifying businesses are to not have more than 500 employees, except in the case for certain ones in the food service and accommodation industry, which could not have more than 500 employees at any one location.
Sole proprietorships, self-employed individuals, as well as some franchises qualified, as well.
"The only type of nonprofit that is able to qualify for the Paycheck Protection Program is a 501(c)(3)," Owens said. "So that is a charitable, or educational, or scientific organization."
TO APPLY
Small businesses could apply for this program via a SBA-approved lender, like local banks or credit unions.
The Small Business Administration had 30 days after the CARES Act was approved, on March 27, to create and finalize regulations implementing this program.
"It's our understanding that the SBA and treasury department are trying to do that faster, there may be regulations in the next week," Owens said.
"Banks won't be able to start issuing loans until there are regulations in place."
