PLATTSBURGH — Airports in the tri-county area will have access to emergency federal funding as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced Tuesday that New York State airports will collectively receive more than $411 million, allocated by the Federal Aviation Administration.
That includes $2,028,646 for Plattsburgh International Airport; $69,000 for Adirondack Regional Airport in Saranac Lake; $30,000 for Lake Placid Airport; and $20,000 for Malone-Dufort Airport.
“It’s specifically for ... the fiscal impacts that we’re encountering as a result of COVID-19," said Rodney Brown, deputy administrator of Clinton County, which owns Plattsburgh International Airport.
The figures each airport will receive was based on a formula the FDA used which took into consideration enplanement numbers, debt service and ongoing capital projects, among other factors, he added.
LIKELY REIMBURSEMENT
Brown explained that the airport will not receive the funding in a lump sum as a grant.
Rather, it may be disbursed on a reimbursement basis, where the airport has to demonstrate incurred costs or losses as a result of COVID-19.
For example, while March is typically one of Plattsburgh International's best months, with people traveling to Florida and going on spring break, this year it was dismal with so few people flying out, Brown said.
The airport's primary revenue generator — which it relies on to pay its debt service on borrowings for capital improvements — is parking lot fees, he continued, and that revenue stream has also not done well since the beginning of last month.
Brown suspects that the airport will have to provide data on what the typical March financial picture looks like, and that will be compared with how March 2020 turned out.
Part of the anticipated funding will then go towards reimbursing the airport for those losses.
During a conference call scheduled for Wednesday, which will likely include airport consultant Volaire Aviation, officials will discuss what Plattsburgh International can use the money for and what statistics need to be collected for submission.
DEPENDS ON RESTRICTIONS
Whether or not the funding is adequate will depend on how long COVID-19-related restrictions last, Brown said.
He noted that March and April are high-volume months, with lowest volumes occurring during mid-summer before picking back up again in the fall.
"If the restrictions start getting lifted in mid-summer and people have enough confidence to start flying again, then it may be a sufficient amount of money," Brown said.
But it probably will not be if, as some health experts predict, there is another COVID-19 spike in the fall, he added.
WELL-RECEIVED
Still, the funding is well-received Brown said.
"Most governments are stressing fiscally as a result of COVID-19," he continued.
"Not only are they devoting resources to this, but our productivity has gone way down and because … most people are staying at home, it’s significantly reducing revenue sources that we typically get such as sales tax."
When people do not utilize the airport, that extends the stress even further.
"This was really welcome news to assist us in cutting our losses," Brown said.
"We’re still hopeful that the state and federal government will, in further stimulus packages, think of lower forms of government as they are providing aid, but this is an example where they did and it was pretty welcome news."
PROMISING STEP
According to a press release, the CARES Act provided funds to increase the federal share for the Airport Improvement Program and other grants planned for fiscal year 2020 to 100 percent.
The senators said both additional funding and elimination of the local share "will allow for critical safety and capacity projects to continue as planned, despite the current financial impact of COVID-19 on airports."
"As a gateway for business, family connection and tourism, keeping New York’s airports safe, functioning and well-funded is crucial to the Upstate New York economy and way of life," Schumer said in a statement.
“Investing in airport safety and infrastructure promotes local economic development in our communities,” Gillibrand said.
“New Yorkers are already feeling the devastating economic impact of COVID-19, and this funding from the CARES Act is a promising step toward restoring business, tourism, and mobility."
The FAA plans to begin releasing funding in April and will provide additional guidance on the Airport Improvement Program next week, the release said.
