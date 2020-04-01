PLATTSBURGH — As a show of support for healthcare workers and first responders across the globe, a humanitarian group says, "Let there be light."
Tonight at 7 p.m., all are being asked to place a luminary or candle outside their home.
"Let this offer support to the many doctors, nurses & medical professionals working to aid others through the COVID-19 outbreak," an event notice reads.
"Let this allow our communities to shine bright despite the circumstances."
The effort dated back to Friday, March 24 on the @LETTHEREBELIGHT4.1 Instagram account.
The account has since garnered 765 followers and believed candles would be lit worldwide.
"Don't forget to share pics so we can see you shine," one post says, adding that users should tag any pictures of their lights with the hashtag #shinelightforheroes.
