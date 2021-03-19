Legislators push for discussion on graduations

PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh senior Mataeo Smith is tired of spending time in front of a computer.
"The thought of sitting in my cap and gown in front of a computer (for commencement) sounds just super, super depressing," he told The Press-Republican.
LEGISLATIVE PUSH
North Country state legislators, including State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) and Assemblymen Matthew Simpson (R-Horicon) and D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) sent a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo Thursday pushing him to begin discussions with county public health departments, the State University of New York and other appropriate organizations about graduation ceremony plans now.
They noted the frustration of those who could not have in-person commencements last year when exercises were, understandably, canceled due to COVID-19.
But they expressed hope for in-person graduations this year, citing declining rates of infection, hospitalizations and fatalities, and said the governor's announcements regarding resumption of weddings and other catered events and dropping of curfews for certain industries were encouraging.
The governor's press office did not return a request for comment, including on whether last year's graduation guidelines were still in effect or if the newer venue guidelines applied to commencements.
Clinton County Health Department Senior Public Health Educator Molly Flynn said her agency would work closely with local colleges and K-12 schools on graduation plans. While they had yet to reach out, she anticipated the topic would come up in the coming weeks.
'GRAND FINALE'
Smith, a newspaper journalism major, said his expectations are for an in-person commencement in some form.
He described graduation as a final memory trip with the members of your class, a time where you see your college career flashing before your eyes.
"It's just like a final goodbye to the college ... a grand finale to the end of your undergrad. I feel like you can't have that virtually."
Smith said he is unsure if he will even buy his cap and gown if his commencement, currently slated for May 15, is held online.
"My energy for graduation would just drop. I don’t even know if I would go, to be honest."
IN-PERSON PRIORITY
As of Friday, the SUNY Plattsburgh "Commencement" webpage said that the college was "working toward a way to celebrate each graduate this spring so they can walk and get a diploma cover in person."
Ken Knelly, executive director of communications and public affairs at the college, said meetings with groups of seniors to discuss their priorities took place earlier this month.
"We also surveyed all those who have completed applications for graduation. Walking in-person was by far the highest priority in the survey."
Knelly said the college expected to announce details on how, when and where such a ceremony would take place by the end of this month.
No plans have been submitted to SUNY, he continued, and there are no current requirements to do so.
In May and December 2020, the college held virtual celebrations broadcast online to honor those graduating, forgoing in-person exercises due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"A video streaming of some kind may very well be part of the plan, mixing in with an in-person portion," Knelly said, "but as noted this is not yet developed."
IMPORTANT DO-OVER
For Albany native Sierra McGivney, an expeditionary studies and multimedia journalism double major who will graduate with her degree in the latter in May, college commencement was always supposed to be a do-over for her high school graduation.
She said the prior event was disappointing as she was not able to have more than two guests and her school forgot to give her honors.
"My mom always kept saying, 'You'll get your college graduation. That's the one that really matters.'
"It's a pretty big deal," she continued. "I'm super proud of all the work I've put in. I've put a lot more work in during college and enjoyed my time more in college than I ever did in high school."
Plus, graduating from SUNY Plattsburgh is a family affair.
"My dad also graduated from Plattsburgh and I've looked at his graduation photo a million times," McGivney said. "I envisioned myself doing the same thing as soon as I decided to come to Plattsburgh."
OUTSIDE, SMALLER GROUPS
Both Smith and McGivney suggested holding graduation outside and breaking the students down into smaller groups to allow for proper social-distancing.
McGivney believes that, if a lot of people are vaccinated, show proof and wear masks, an in-person celebration is possible.
"Ideally, obviously I’d like a regular graduation like any other person," she said, "but even just a smaller one in-person I’d be really happy with. I really, really, really want an in-person graduation."
Smith added that a cap on visitors, perhaps of two, would suffice for most people.
"I mean, taking parties and taking in-person class is one thing," he said, "but taking graduation away almost says, 'What’s the point of opening the school if we can’t have that final moment to throw our hats up and be done?'"
FULL SUPPORT
On the K-12 end of the spectrum, Plattsburgh City School District Superintendent of Schools Jay Lebrun is set to meet with Plattsburgh High School's senior class advisor and officers next week, so he had little to offer for graduation-related specifics Friday.
He added that the elected officials petitioning state leadership for guidance have his full support, and that the lack of guidelines leading up to last year's graduation season was greatly frustrating. The state did not issue the guidelines for high school ceremonies until early June.
"If there is an advantage this year, it's that the incredible ingenuity and flexibility which we saw from schools, parents and students in June 2020 yielded some great graduation experiences," Lebrun said.
"So, while guidance is always welcome, we have demonstrated that, when necessary, we can quickly organize special events through which to recognize our graduating students."
