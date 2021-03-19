Legislators push for discussion on graduations

P-R FILE PHOTOAttendees fill the Plattsburgh State Field House in May 2019 for the spring commencement ceremony. As of Friday, the SUNY Plattsburgh “Commencement” webpage said that the college was “working toward a way to celebrate each graduate this spring so they can walk and get a diploma cover in person.” Ken Knelly, executive director of communications and public affairs at the college, said the college expected to announce details on how, when and where such a ceremony would take place by the end of this month.