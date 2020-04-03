PLATTSBURGH — Though pleased with certain items in the state budget, both State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) and Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh) were disappointed over the amount of policy that remained part of it given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the negotiation process.
“We have to get a budget passed because we have to pay our state bills, we have to pay our workers, we have to run business here," Jones said, "but I don’t know why we had to glue a bunch of policy in there.”
'WE KNEW SO LITTLE'
Little explained that it was an unusual process, with remote work and no conference committees.
It was difficult to support certain items when there was no real opportunity to debate them, hear from both sides and get the perspectives of those affected by them, she said, so she voted 'no' on the budget.
"There were some good things in it, but ... we knew so little about it," she said.
“In this time and the way it was done, it would have been nicer if all the policy issues were outside of the budget."
The budget process has been even more frustrating than it has in the past, Jones said.
“While we’re going through this health crisis in our state and throughout the country, … in our infinite wisdom, instead of concentrating on the fiscal aspect of the budget, we … at the governor’s request, crammed a bunch of policy in this."
REGIONAL ITEMS
Both Jones and Little noted that the budget includes funding for the Northern New York Agricultural Development Program.
Funds for the Paul Smith's College Visitors Interpretive Center and the Adirondack Interpretive Center in Newcomb were included as line items in the budget, Little added.
She said Essex County will receive monies for mitigating the effects of High Peaks popularity, and North Country Chamber of Commerce subsidiary NAmTrans (North American Center of Excellence for Transportation Equipment) also received budget support.
And the Olympic Regional Development Authority will get funding to improve its venues in preparation for the 2023 Winter World University Games.
FOUNDATION AID
It will be a difficult year for school districts, Little said, as foundation aid remained basically at the same level school districts received last year.
"We don’t have enough money for education in there, but that's certainly understandable in the situation we’re in," Jones said.
The budget gives Gov. Andrew Cuomo the quarterly opportunity to add or subtract to the budget, depending on the financial situation, Little continued.
“He can do so by going back to the legislature, by talking to the two leaders, or by just issuing a report to the legislature. But this is only for this one fiscal year.”
BOND ACT
Little supports the $3 billion Restore Mother Nature Bond Act, which will appear as a ballot item in November.
The communities she represents, she added, cannot make changes and updates to water and sewer systems solely from their tax bases.
“But I think that, between now and November, the general public needs to determine what our financial condition is, if we can go ahead and do that,” Little said.
Additionally, $65 million for Extreme Winter Recovery Funding, allocated through Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Programs (CHIPS), was restored.
STAY HOME
Jones said he was able to secure funding for the Quebec-New York Corridor Coalition, of which he is an honorary co-chair, and restore OATS (Older Adults Technology Services) funding for Senior Planet in Plattsburgh.
He voted no on giving the governor the authority to close prisons, among other issues, and wished more had been done for small businesses.
Jones said he will continue working to get proper personal protective equipment for first responders and others on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.
"We have to continue to put the message out there to our people that they have to stay home."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.