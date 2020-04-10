PLATTSBURGH — Speaking as someone who grew up and later ran his family's dairy farm, Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh) expressed remorse over the impact of COVID-19 on dairy farmers.
“To see the dumping of milk just really breaks my heart,” he said during a conference call organized by the North Country Chamber of Commerce Thursday.
Jones acknowledged the excess of milk, largely due to school and small business closures, and took issue with grocery stores that place limits on the number of dairy products customers can buy.
At the federal level, dairy farmers are asking for a temporary floor price per hundredweight for the average cost of production, Jones said, adding that a system to redistribute the milk to food banks and other nonprofits should be worked out.
“We need to support our agriculture industry as a whole.”
Jones’ office has been working with the chamber on how to bridge the gap between local products and local stores.
He is also making a plea to the state Department of Labor to give farmers a reprieve on labor mandates.
NO FARMS NO FOOD ACT
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said there are multiple options being considered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to assist farmers.
She is planning a call with local dairy producers district-wide to hear ideas.
In a statement Thursday, Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) announced he was calling on the federal government to pass the No Farms No Food Act of 2020.
The stimulus package for agriculture is aimed at reimbursing dairy farmers at current market price for any product lost due to the COVID-19 crisis, a press release said.
“We need to protect our farmers and their way of life,” Stec said.
“We are seeing financial bailouts in almost every other industry in the U.S. right now, it’s paramount that our farmers receive the same attention.
I would like to see the historic family farms in my district stay up and running once this is all over, so providing relief during a time of crisis is the only way.
I encourage the federal government to act right now while there is still time; many of our dairy farmers desperately need this money."
