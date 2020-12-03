Lebrun: Three cases justify shift to remote learning

PLATTSBURGH — The news that two students and one faculty member in the Plattsburgh City School District have tested positive for COVID-19 justifies the decision to switch to remote learning in the two weeks following Thanksgiving break, Superintendent of Schools Jay Lebrun says.
"Had we been operating in the hybrid mode this week, there could have been broad contact tracing and isolation implications — possibly involving hundreds of faculty, staff and students — thus requiring the sudden closure of certain schools or the entire district," he told The Press-Republican Thursday.
PREEMPTIVE SHIFT
Lebrun said the cases affect Stafford Middle School and Plattsburgh High School. He added that, though the timing may suggest the infections occurred around Thanksgiving, he would leave that to the health department to speak on.
He believed this brought the district's cumulative totals to four students, one teacher and two staff members who have tested positive since the start of the school year.
In mid-November, a PHS student had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the district to shift that school to remote learning through the start of Thanksgiving break.
The move to impose that modality district-wide from Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 11 was announced Nov. 19. School districts such as AuSable Valley and Northern Adirondack took a similar approach.
Resumption of hybrid learning for Plattsburgh CSD — where students attend school in-person some days, remotely other days — is slated for Monday, Dec. 14.
Lebrun said the district's Reopening Planning Committee will meet next week to review that timeline.
"These (three new) infections will help to inform that decision, just as will the increasing county-wide rates of infection."
The superintendent noted a widely forecasted post-Thanksgiving surge, but said he does not expect the district will always have the benefit of foresight in predicting cases and taking steps to mitigate exposure.
"But in this situation, our strategy seems to have worked very well."
17 NEW CASES
The Clinton County Health Department reported 17 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and five recoveries for a total of 56 active cases Thursday.
"Many recent local cases are associated with recent gatherings of friends and family members, also referred to as 'living room spread,'" the agency tweeted.
That includes those connected to Thanksgiving, CCHD Principal Public Health Educator Jennifer Trudeau told The Press-Republican.
She noted that signs and symptoms of COVID-19 can appear anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure.
"We anticipate that we may continue to see cases directly related to Thanksgiving gatherings through the end of next week."
University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said the hospital had five COVID-19-positive patients Thursday, none of whom were in the Intensive Care Unit.
CHRISTMAS BREAK
Even before the district was notified about the three cases, the Reopening Plan Committee was already looking into a similar temporary shift to remote learning following Christmas break, Lebrun said.
"That committee plans to examine post-Thanksgiving county infection rates to determine whether a similar strategy should be employed in January."
Other factors, such as whether the North Country enters the state's micro-cluster protocols, will also play a role, he added.
Lebrun anticipates the committee will make its recommendation mid-December.
