Learning in a virtual world

PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh President Dr. Alexander Enyedi updated the campus community with an hour-long “Virtual Town Hall” on Tuesday morning.
Enyedi informed faculty and staff of the first locally confirmed case of COVID-19 in Clinton County.
“The individual has no specific connection to our campus community,” he said.
“This underscores the critical importance of all us practicing social distancing and
the prevention tips that have already been shared.”
NEW STATE INITIATIVE
Last week, after the state ordered all SUNY and CUNY campuses to convert to distance learning, campus officials encouraged students to not return to campus for the remainder of the spring semester.
“However for international students and students with challenging housing circumstances, this may not be possible,” Enyedi said.
“For those students, the residence halls will remain open.”
His second update centered on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s directive that all “non-essential” state employees work from home for the purpose of increasing social distancing.
“This is a new state initiative and applies to our SUNY campus,” Enyedi said.
“The decision complements the temporary alternate work location steps we outlined yesterday.
I know you understand the situation remains fluid and directions could change further. As we proceed, employee classifications can change and employees may be recalled back to campus to work.
And, we want to be consistent with that as we strive to institute measures to protect our employees.”
‘THIS WON’T BE PERFECT’
Enyedi thanked Kim Hartshorn, professor and chair of the Theatre Department, and Gary Kroll, professor of history, for their input and reaching out to him on Monday.
They all share the belief that the best approach to this COVID-19 induced remote-distance-learning challenge is the following three concepts: “stay calm, take it slow and do your best.”
“This won’t be perfect, but it will support our goal to ensure the success of each and every one of our students,” Enyedi said.
“It will demonstrate to future Cardinals what makes SUNY Plattsburgh the special place that it is.”
Enyedi offered the following advice to faculty as they approach instruction for distance learning next week: keep activities simple and flexible.
“Continue in any online formats that we were using before the break,” he said.
“Keep in contact with your students to the best of your ability.”
Enyedi suggested virtual meetings via Google Hangouts as a good option to connect with students via videoconferencing tools already available on desktop computers.
CLASSES RESUME
MARCH 23
“So, where are we?” he said.
“The spring semester will continue with remote distance learning in place beginning on Monday, March 23.
“I want to emphasize how you approach this is up to you. You’re in charge of your classes. You know what’s best for our students.”
The president emphasized flexibility and being able to address students’ needs.
“And, you know best,” he said.
“The college is open, but it is certainly different and those differences continue to unfold as new limitations are put into place.”
Faculty/staff now have the option for a temporary, alternate-work location.
“As the days go by and as the week progresses, on campus services will continue, but hours will continue to be scaled back,” he said.
‘FLUID SITUATION’
The college is maintaining limitations on the gatherings of individuals consistent with social distancing and public-health guidelines.
“These may become more restrictive and more limiting after time,” he said.
Enyedi concluded the town hall after a flurry of questions.
“I want to thank the
participants for your questions, and I know that this is a fluid situation and I appreciate the patience and also the understanding that’s being expressed through your questions and also through your inquiries,” he said.
“This is dynamic. This is incredibly stressful for each of us, and I just want to assure you that we will get through this.
“As a final piece of advice, take time for yourself as you need to.
“We are all going to need our strength to get through this together.”
