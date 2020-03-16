PLATTSBURGH — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state of New York would be taking additional steps to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus Monday.
Among the new regulations was limiting crowd capacity for recreational and social gatherings to 50 people and closing restaurants and bars for on premise service, allowing only take-out and delivery service, effective at 8 p.m. Monday.
While he has yet to get much guidance from the state level related to enforcement of these new norms, Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter said that the department would start with a bar and restaurant check Monday night.
“We just want to make sure everyone knows this is the case.” Ritter said. “If there are cases moving into (Tuesday), and we get complaints with restaurants operating, we’ll investigate it.”
He added that the department would likely then refer non-compliant businesses to the Health Department or State Liquor Authority, though he doesn’t envision it being much of a problem as he doubts businesses would risk losing licenses to serve the public as a result.
Ritter said that enforcement of both the new restaurant regulations and social gathering limits will have to largely be complaint-driven.
“If we get reports (of large gatherings), we’ll investigate and take appropriate action that’s reasonable,” Ritter said.
Email Ben Watson:
Twitter: @BenWatsonPR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.