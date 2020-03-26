PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh is warning Municipal Lighting customers of an apparent coronavirus scam.
A Tuesday press release from the city said that the lighting department had received calls from multiple customers reporting that they had received calls from individuals claiming they work for the city, asking for personal information including home addresses, bank account information and more.
“If a person is asked for any kind of personal information, they should immediately notice it as something fraudulent,” Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter said. “No government agency will ask for personal info like that over the phone.”
Unfortunately, Ritter said, due to scammers like this being able to hide their real phone numbers, it’s difficult to track down the culprits, but he encourages anyone who receives a call like this to report it.
COVID-19 CURES
There are currently no U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved preventative medicines or cures for COVID-19, though some medicines are in testing stages, according to the FDA’s Tuesday COVID-19 update at tinyurl.com/v9op2dm.
Ritter said Wednesday that his department has not yet had any reports of attempted sales of fraudulent coronavirus or COVID-19 cures or treatments, but similarly encourages citizens to report any cases of these fraudulent sales they come across.
New York State Police in Troop B also have not yet seen any fake COVID-19 treatment scams, but State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman is urging everyone to stay vigilant.
“Do not give out personal information over the phone,” Fleishman said. “Delete unwanted email or email from senders people do not recognize; if someone thinks they received a scam call, mail, or email, contact their local law enforcement.”
