PLATTSBURGH - Lake View Towers, a high rise senior apartment complex in the south end of the City of Plattsburgh, has been placed under quarantine due to the coronavirus.
Plattsburgh Housing Authority, which operates Lake View Towers at 34 Flynn Ave., agreed to the quarantine after a resident was confirmed to be positive for COVID-19.
"We want to be sure that we did everything we could so we don't have to answer why we didn't do something after," PHA Executive Director Mark Hamilton said.
WELCOME DECISION
Lake View Towers houses about 100 senior residents. The building is next door to Russell Barnard Apartments, a senior complex for about 68 people that was quarantined last week after five residents were found to be positive for COVID-19.
PHA, along with the Clinton County Incident Management Team, including, Clinton County Health Department, City of Plattsburgh, City of Plattsburgh Police, City of Plattsburgh Fire Department, and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department are working in conjunction to ensure the safety and well-being of residents, and PHA team members working at Lake View Towers, a news release said.
"The PHA has agreed to this coordinated effort to ensure that the we make every effort to protect the health and well-being of our PHA team and our vulnerable senior population," Hamilton said.
"We welcome the decision and thank the team for taking this step.”
HOTLINE SET UP
Hamilton said that under quarantine, the residents are to stay in their apartments as much as possible. They can leave to walk pets and do laundry in the building's laundry area.
"They can put their laundry in and leave, and then come back later to get it, and leave," Hamiliton said.
PHA staff has been working to bring food, supplies and medicines to those at Russell Barnard, and will do the same for Lake View Towers residents.
"We have a hotline set up for them that they can call if they need something and we check that all the time," Hamilton said.
"We're doing all sorts of things to make them as comfortable as possible so they don't have to leave."
SURE IT IS FRUSTRATING
Hamilton said Russell Barnard residents have been grateful for the help they've received during their quarantine.
"Our staff has done an incredible job delivering supplies and many of the residents have thanked us," Hamilton said.
"But I'm sure it is frustrating for them."
VIRUS IS UNRELENTING
Hamilton said the Housing Authority and county officials are doing all they can to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“It is important for our community to understand that even though we had an historic response to this crisis, like nothing in PHA history, the virus is unrelenting. Now is the time to double our efforts,” he said.
"We are grateful for the work that the PHA team has done and will continue to do. We are also thankful for the efforts of everyone involved in this coordinated measure. We have the best health and safety officials in our county laser focused on our health and safety.”
COMMUNITY SUPPORT
Hamilton said PHA has also received support from the community during the outbreak.
The United Way of the Adirondack Region, JCEO, the Adirondack Foundation’s SUN Fund, Clinton County Social Services, City Police and Fire and countless other organizations and individuals have stepped up to assist them and the residents, Hamilton said, and some area restaurants including Aleka’s and Chick-fil-A, have also gotten involved.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure our team and resident safety," Hamilton said.
"I hope the community and our residents understand all we are doing. Complying with the quarantine is the most important thing they can do right now.
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
As of March 16, 2020, the PHA has already implemented the following measures:
• Closed the buildings to all non-essential visitation
• Closed all common areas/community spaces
• PHA team is delivering meals
• PHA team is delivering supplies as needed
• PHA team is disinfecting each high-rise in its entirety twice daily during the week and once daily on Saturdays and Sundays
• PHA team is delivering newspapers
• PHA team is only performing emergency maintenance in apartments (with approval)
• We are not attempting to fill vacant apartments in high-rises
• PHA set up a hotline for residents to report COVID-19 related issues including food and supply needs
• PHA team is wearing masks at all times in our high-rises
