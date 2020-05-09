LAKE PLACID – A student at Northwood School is overseeing the distribution of 1 million cloth masks for local and regional entities in the North Country.
Junior Quy-An “Q” NguyenLe has established The Mask Hub, an outreach and community project providing tested and certified 3-ply cloth masks to residents and second-line essential workers like grocery store workers, food service workers and emergency personnel, along with many others.
She said her goal is to minimize the competition that has formed between medical facilities and non-medical facilities over the already limited supply of disposable surgical masks, by providing the public with high-quality reusable protective cloth masks.
“It started from a personal need: my family and I wanted to buy cloth masks to go out in public, but everywhere we tried to buy them, they were sold out,” Q told the Press-Republican.
"Then, I got the news that my aunt in Vietnam, who owns a clothing factory, had 1 million masks and was willing to sell them to us. Originally, what I wanted to do was buy 100,000 masks, keep a few for ourselves, then sell the rest on Amazon and donate the extra money to food banks and hospitals, but now it's become something much bigger.”
The masks are manufactured in Vietnam by Thao Uyen Co. LTD, Q's aunt's facility, and the first shipments are arriving in Lake Placid.
Q knew that her extended family in Vietnam was making millions of cloth masks for people in Vietnam, Japan, and Singapore. She shared with her parents her idea to provide washable face masks, like the ones her aunt produces, to second-line essential workers in the United States.
“It takes the factory about 1 to 2 weeks to make 1 million masks,” Q said.
The Mask Hub was born from that, Northwood Head of School Michael Maher said.
“We are proud of Q and thankful for the support of her family to help meet the demand for protective face masks here in our region,” Maher said.
“Our faculty and a team of volunteers are with her on this from teaching entrepreneurial skills, helping identify potential organizations, businesses, municipalities, and schools in need of the masks, and managing logistics and distribution.”
As part of her “Masks for All” campaign, Q is starting with a donation of 5,000 masks to the Village of Lake Placid to distribute to residents.
Q’s family is covering the cost of the shipping through their not-for-profit, One Globe Foundation. Right now they are being shipped to the Innovation Hub at Northwood School, with plans to drop-ship to other municipalities once these details are confirmed.
Meanwhile, Q is in Washington state isolated with her parents and brother, and has heard from a friend who has COVID-19.
“My friend who lives in New York City said his aunt, who works at a prison, tested positive (but hasn't been showing symptoms), which he said, is scary because he saw her recently,” Q said. “He also said his sister has been showing symptoms.”
The Mask Hub Q devised is at: https://www.themaskhub.org/about_us. If a municipality, business or organization would like to receive, donate, or donate with a purchase, contact Tom Broderick at broderickt@themaskhub.org.
Following further communication and discussion surrounding logistics and shipping dates, these masks will also be distributed to other regions of the North Country.
All 1 million masks will be donated to local and regional non-profit and philanthropic organizations to slow the spread of COVID-19 infection.
“My goal is to get masks to as many people as possible, therefore after we donate what we are planning, I want to start raising money to make more masks,” she said.
“I will need the money to pay for the production and shipping of more masks. My goal is to sell them to people at an affordable price, so I will need to figure out how I should price them, so that I can cover production and shipping costs.”
Since Northwood School is during online learning at home during the coronavirus pandemic, and Q still has her senior year coming up in September, she’s not sure what her career goal will be when she graduates.
“At the moment, I'm not entirely sure, but I definitely want to go into one of the STEM fields, since I am passionate about sustainability and environmental issues,” Q said.
“I have considered engineering, specifically, agricultural engineering, chemical engineering, industrial engineering, and systems engineering, because I believe that technology that harnesses renewable energy like solar, wind, and geothermal energy, is one of the keys to a sustainable future.”
About Q's face masks:
● Tested and certified by an independent laboratory.
● Antibacterial, washable, water repellant, breathable, UV resistant, durable, and reusable.
● Designed for comfort and coverage.
● Three layers: 65 percent polyester and 35 percent cotton.
● Five sizes: S, M, and L. XS and XXS by request.
● Manufactured in a facility with over 20 years of experience in apparel exports to the US, with a superior reputation for quality control, cleanliness, and safety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.