LAKE PLACID — Customers who shopped at the Hannaford grocery store in Lake Placid during certain times March 11 were possibly exposed to COVID-19, the Essex County Health Department said Thursday.
According to a press release, those who shopped at the store, located at 45 Hadjis Way #6, from 11:30 a.m. to noon or 3 to 4:30 p.m. that day "have a potential risk of exposure to COVID-19."
Public Information Officer Andrea Whitmarsh confirmed the possible exposure at Hannaford was connected to the county's sole confirmed case.
"If you believe you were present at this location, at this date/time, please monitor your temperature twice a day for 14 days," a press release said.
"If you develop symptoms — a fever greater than 100.4, cough and/or shortness of breath — call your health care provider for further guidance.
Tell them you may have been exposed to COVID-19."
STILL ONE CASE
On Friday, Whitmarsh said there remained just one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county to date.
That person is under mandatory isolation.
Additionally, as of 5 p.m. Thursday, 28 people were under mandatory quarantine and seven were under precautionary quarantine, Whitmarsh said.
At that time, a cumulative 16 test results had come back to the Health Department; those included 15 negative results.
'WILL SAVE LIVES'
Whitmarsh said the Health Department wanted to continue to emphasize the message of staying home and practicing social distancing by keeping at least a six-foot distance from others even if you feel well.
"This will save lives."
Essex County Director of Public Health Linda Beers said the department is up and running seven days a week.
It is open week days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Health Department has 24/7 on-call staffing.
"We continue to work with our health care partners and emergency service agency," Beers said.
