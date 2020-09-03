LAKE PLACID – Inductees for the 2020 class of the Lake Placid Hall of Fame will be Larry Barney, Jack LaDuke, and Howard Riley.
Larry Barney grew up in Lake Placid and has coached for over 45 years through the Lake Placid Pee Wee (Youth) Association. Barney's dedication to the youth of Lake Placid coaching both baseball and hockey is commendable, a news release said.
Barney was instrumental in putting women’s hockey on the map winning sectional and state championships, earning a ticket to the National Championships four times and coaching two players who went on to become members of the Women’s U.S. Olympic Ice Hockey team.
Jack LaDuke has a long history of photographing and sharing the region’s local stories with the world. LaDuke was the Audio Visual Director for the 1980 Olympic Winter Games and continued to promote the Olympic Region as a news reporter with Channel 3 News and the Public Broadcasting Station.
Jack still regularly produces stories about the Adirondacks for Mountain Lake Journal, PBS, and is assigned frequent photography assignments for the Plattsburgh Press Republican.
Howard Riley is a treasured historian and journalist and has been a longtime promoter of the Olympic Region, the news release said. Riley was editor of the Adirondack Daily Enterprise and later editor of the Lake Placid News.
He was one of the first staff members of the 1980 Olympic Winter Games and author of the 12 official reports from the Lake Placid Olympic Organizing Committee to the International Olympic Committee and went to Europe with the Lake Placid Olympic Bid Team, as a reporter in January 1973.
He was the final General Manager of the Lake Placid Club and then, before it closed, managed the Club then owned by Key Bank. Howard is one of the best-known storytellers of the region, and his weekly column in the Adirondack Daily Enterprise continues to highlight the community’s history, the release said.
His civic contributions include being the mayor, trustee and village manager of Saranac Lake; was town judge for several years and is presently deputy supervisor of the Town of Harrietstown.
INDUCTION CEREMONY
The 2020 nominees will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, located in the Conference Center at Lake Placid.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions on event gatherings, the 37th Annual Induction Banquet has not been scheduled as yet. Details concerning date, time and ticket availability will be communicated once determined, the release said.
The Lake Placid Hall of Fame began in 1983 and has inducted over 140 individuals, as well as the members of the 1948 U.S. Olympic four-man bobsled team and the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team.
Permanent plaques commemorating each member are on display in the Conference Center at Lake Placid.
To be considered for induction into the Lake Placid Hall of Fame, individuals should be past or current residents of the Olympic region or have some significant connection to the area.
Carefully selected by Hall of Fame Committee members, all nominees must have made significant sports, cultural or civic contributions to the region. Their endeavors must have enhanced the historical heritage of the area.
The 2020 Lake Placid Hall of Fame Committee includes: Nancie Battaglia, Bob Birk, Mark Gilligan, Doug Hoffman, Emily Kilburn-Politi, Butch Martin, Don McMullen, John Morgan, and Tricia Preston.
For more information on the Lake Placid Hall of Fame, log on to www.lphalloffame.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.