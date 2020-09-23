Lake Placid Central navigating new challenges

LAKE PLACID — Students returned to a fully in-person school year at Lake Placid Central School on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and the administration likes what it sees so far.
The low volume of students accompanied with the spacious area of the school buildings allowed for the district to invite all of their students back for the 2020 school year.
According to Superintendent Dr. Roger Catania, about 8 to 10 percent of families opted to keep their student home for fully remote instruction.
Reopening policies covered in the Aug. 20 Zoom panel are being implemented in the elementary, middle and high schools with little adjustment needed to unforeseen challenges thus far.
“One of the challenges there has recently arisen and that is that the types of thermometers we’re using work well in mild weather, but the last few mornings have been below freezing,” Catania said.
“We’ve discovered that they don’t work as well in colder weather. We are screening students in a different and perhaps more rigorous way than we originally planned. In both buildings, they’re being screened with thermometers and identifying symptoms, but we had to break out oral thermometers and it took longer to get students into the building.”
A day for students in the Lake Placid School District consists of outdoor classes, when weather permits, and meals eaten in classrooms.
All elementary and most middle school classes are self-contained. High school classes will need to move around, as the course work varies.
“We do have high school students changing classes, not nearly as frequently as they used to. We were able to make that adjustment with a block schedule which allows for fewer changes,” Catania said.
“Instead of 40-minute classes, it’s an 80-minute class. After 80 minutes, high school students 9 through 12 are changing classes in a staggered way so that the halls are only lightly populated during the passing time. This leaves enough time in between to clean and disinfect desks.”
Mask breaks are mostly taken outside. According to Catania, while the weather has still been mild, classes have been able to be held outside on nature trails and under tents and roofed-areas, and in self-selecting areas, like on the grass. Students are spaced out per appropriate social distancing.
Another unforeseen challenge that the district has adapted to has been the delivery of meals to classrooms.
“It’s been a group effort. Cafeteria staff as well as volunteers run up the stairs with trays,” Catania said. “The middle and high school is a big building with a lot of stairs.”
Meals are available for pickup for students who are learning remotely.
Nearly all students have been given a Chromebook, to ensure that germs are not passed through sharing computers as well as to prepare students in the event of school closure.
“We’ve gotten off to a very good start, but we also recognize that given the situation, it could change. And it would have to change quickly. So we want to make sure our students are all prepared, if needed, to go to remote instruction,” Catania said.
“Frankly it could be overnight. We know that could happen to us or any school district.”
Catania credits the compliance of students, faculty and staff and the surrounding community for the success of the Lake Placid School District’s 2020 reopening.
“It is because of this cooperation that we’ve made it this far,” he said.
