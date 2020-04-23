Lake Champlain fishing tourneys 'up in the air'

PLATTSBURGH — Officials say the summer's fishing tournaments have yet to be canceled, but, with COVID-19 concerns still looming, local angler Brett Carnright isn't too optimistic.
"A lot of other events are being sacrificed in major sports like hockey, basketball and golf. Fishing is more secluded, but the fishermen do all come in, they all stay in the hotels, eat at restaurants and it's people coming from all across the country," he said.
"In that way, it's the same issues as any other event. Should we get an exemption? Probably not."
ANNUAL TOURNAMENTS
The Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau, a faction of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Plattsburgh have hosted fishing tournaments on Lake Champlain each summer season for the past 16 years.
ADK Coast Visitors Bureau Assistant Director of Tourism & Marketing Alyssa Senecal said, as of late-April, the tournaments had not been canceled, but said the bureau expected to know more in mid-May.
The professional catch and release tournaments were typically a good boon to the region's economy.
In 2017, five tournaments had a $3.2 million impact on the local area and, per an economic impact study performed on that year, the average angler had spent $3,470 on lodging, gas/oil, food and other expenses.
"I'm hopeful the fishing tournaments can continue," City Mayor Colin Read said. "Many groups have been cancelling, but I don't believe the fishing tournaments have. I imagine they could be operated in a way that maintains social distancing."
2020 SCHEDULE
Tournaments scheduled on Lake Champlain for this year had included:
• The Fishing League Worldwide Bass Fishing League: Northeast Division on Saturday, June 20.
• The Toyota Fishing League Worldwide Series from Thursday, July 9 to Sunday, July 11.
• The Reynolds Boats Northern Bass Open on Saturday, July 25.
• The B.A.S.S. Bassmaster Elite Series from Thursday, July 30 through Sunday, Aug. 2.
• The American Bass Angler Open Series on Saturday, Sept. 26 to Sunday, Sept. 27.
UP IN THE AIR
Carnright, who has participated in professional-style fishing tournaments since 2016, said he had been tracking the Fishing League Worldwide tournaments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"They've been cancelling all of their tournaments across the whole country up until the end of May, as of right now," he said.
"They haven't rescheduled or said anything about the northern division tournaments, which is where we are, but they've rescheduled all of the southern division tournaments to the fall."
Though the upstate climate could be a setback, Carnright thought the fishing tournaments could take place here until early October.
"It's just unknown for now; it's all up in the air," he said. "It really depends on what happens in a month from now."
CITY STIGMA
Also working against northern New York were its ties to the Big Apple, Carnright said.
"Even though we're in upstate New York, we still have the stigma of New York City in the fishing community," he said.
"They think traveling into New York for the professional tournaments is like traveling to New York City."
With that city being an epicenter for the novel coronavirus, Carnright could see some anglers not wanting to venture up this way.
"And," he added, "most of them do have to travel through New York City to get up here."
SEASON HIGHLIGHT
Carnright said he and other North Country anglers look forward to the Lake Champlain tourneys.
"It's the highlight of our season, to have the major tournaments and compete against people from all across the country," he said.
"It would definitely be disappointing if they do cancel it, but I'm trying not to think too far ahead. I'm just taking it one day at a time."
