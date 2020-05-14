PLATTSBURGH — A pair of civic organizations spent the day spreading some happiness to frontline healthcare workers Wednesday.
Just after 9 a.m., the Lions Club chapters from Peru, Chazy and Plattsburgh delivered boxes of apples and pastries to the staff at the Meadowbrook Healthcare Center.
The center was the last stop in a loop of nursing and assisted living homes around Plattsburgh that they delivered treats to, having also stopped at the Plattsburgh Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, the Clinton County Nursing Home and the Samuel Vilas Home.
Chazy Lions Club member Ricky Loren said that the three chapters thought that this would be a nice way to give back to essential workers who have been working hard in a high-risk area.
“There’s a lot of pressure to keep (COVID-19) out of these facilities,” Loren said,
“You hear nothing but bad things about nursing homes in the news, but they’ve done a great job keeping it out in our area.”
The club members were going to make stops at all of the homes again next week, Loren added, with help from Chazy Orchards and Rulf’s Orchard
“Chazy Orchard donated the apples, and Rulf’s gave us a great deal on the pastries, so we’re very grateful to them,” Loren said.
CVPH
Later that day, members of the Plattsburgh Kiwanis Club went to the Fitzpatrick Cancer Center Entrance of the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital to cheer on healthcare workers from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., during the hospital’s shift change.
“We wanted to give thanks to all the folks who have been working so diligently through this pandemic,” said Rob Shumway, president of the Noon Kiwanis Club. “They’re on the frontlines, and they’re risking their lives.”
The group were joined by a group of women from the Mary Deveau House and First Step Recovery House, cheering on the workers with signs saying “Thank you all; Stay Strong.”
Email Ben Watson:
Twitter: @BenWatsonPR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.