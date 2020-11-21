Kinney Drugs to help distribute COVID-19 vaccine

AP FILE PHOTOIn this March 16, 2020, file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study of a potential vaccine for COVID-19 at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. Once a COVID-19 vaccine is available to the general public, Kinney Drugs will be part of providing safe and convenient access to it across its 96 stores in New York and Vermont, the Gouverneur-based pharmacy chain said Friday.