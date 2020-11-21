Kinney Drugs to help distribute COVID-19 vaccine

PLATTSBURGH — Once a COVID-19 vaccine is available to the general public, Kinney Drugs will be part of providing safe and convenient access to it across its 96 stores in New York and Vermont, the Gouverneur-based pharmacy chain said Friday.
"Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been Kinney’s top priority to be there for our communities to provide the medications and supplies, the care and the counseling they need," Kinney Drugs President Rebecca Bubel said in a statement.
“Similarly, when vaccines are authorized and made available to the general public, Kinney pharmacists will be able to administer them following federal vaccine prioritization guidelines. As we have since 1903, our employee-owners remain 100 percent committed to supporting our communities on the front lines.
"By working together, we can help bring this pandemic under control."
TWO CANDIDATES
Over the past two weeks, drug companies Pfizer and Moderna reported that early data showed their respective COVID-19 vaccines were more than 90 percent effective.
On Wednesday, Pfizer additionally announced newer results showing its vaccine was safe and protected older people most at risk of dying, the Associated Press reported.
The New York City-based corporation and its German partner, BioNTech applied for emergency use authorization through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Friday. Moderna plans to follow suit later this month.
Front-line health care workers are expected to get doses of the vaccine as soon as December. Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told USA Today this week that, after those who are at risk of infection or severe disease are inoculated, the first doses distributed to the healthy general population could be expected starting in April and through July.
GUIDANCE
Kinney Drugs' part in distributing the vaccine is linked to its long-standing relationship with Managed Health Care Associates, Inc., a New Jersey-based company that is a leader in health care and software.
On whether the pharmacy chain would distribute its doses evenly across all its locations, Kinney spokesman Neal Gorman told The Press-Republican the company would follow guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Whether any particular region would be prioritized will depend on availability and the state of the coronavirus at the time, he continued. Prioritization of certain demographics will be determined by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommendations which are pending vaccine approval.
Gorman said vaccine doses purchased with U.S. taxpayer dollars will be given to Americans at no cost, but providers may charge an administration fee.
"Kinney plans to have this fee reimbursed by the patient’s public or private insurance company or, for uninsured patients, by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.