PLATTSBURGH — On the home front, the Mission of Hope's goal, as always, is to do what it can where it can.
“The only piece for us that's been interrupted is that we have out of an abundance of caution closed our warehouse officially,” Sister Debbie Blow, OP, executive director, said.
“We're trying to engage how we can locally.”
LOCAL CARE
The mission has distributed much of its medical equipment or it has been previously shipped.
“If someone has an abundance of blessings and has extra paper supplies or extra this or that, as long as the dates are good and packages haven't been open, we would be glad to facilitate another option for people to receive those things if we receive them,” she said.
Wednesday morning, Blow became aware of a family with two young children in distress.
“The father works,” she said.
“The mother doesn't have a car. And the father works during the hours when the stores are now open, so he could not get basics for his children. So, I went out and did that for example.
Our volunteers are always willing to do those things within the guidelines of being safe, being cautious, doing the right things for people and vetting the need.
That's who we are. We are willing to be of assistance however someone thinks we can be.”
ENGAGING ELDERS
Blow says the mission needs “to continue to be a symbol and operation of hope within the community.”
“There a many people who are very anxious and frightened and rightly so, particularly the elders,” she said.
“One of the things is if people, the elders or people who are marginalized, just need a word of hope or whatever, they are free to call me. They can use my cell number or my email and just reach out for a word of comfort, calm, support and most importantly hope.”
Mission volunteers are engaged in doing what they can in the North Country.
“Like everyone else, they have stresses within their own families and job positions,” Blow said.
“Again, it's my role to make sure that we are assisting them, our own people as well, to stay the course, to have what they need or to provide access.
“We're really continuing to try to be a network of hope. We want to make sure everyone stays safe. However if someone has something they think is viable particularly in this emergency crisis, they can call me and we will make arrangements for them to drop it off or whatever.”
Two upcoming fundraisers have been canceled. “We are continuing to strive for our annual Color Run, which is May 30,” Blow said.
“We are hoping by then, it might be settled down enough. It's an outdoor event. It's an all-age event, and it's a great deal of fun.
They just might need to get some running in, some colored corn starch thrown at them and just laugh and have fun. That will be re-accessed as the weeks get closer.”
CLOSE TO HOME
For three weeks, Sister Stephanie Frenette has been in the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Physicians Hospital.
“She happens to be on the nursing home floor which is also the Rehab Floor, but we have to respect that because she's there. She has not been allowed any visitors,” Blow said.
“Again being cautious, trying to minimize exposure and safe distancing and of those kinds of things.
I think this time is particularly difficult for our elders who are alone because it's important for all of us to recognize that being alone doesn't mean we have to be lonely.”
Blow is reaching out to those who may need someone to talk to or need groceries picked up.
“Although they opened the stores earlier now for the elders to get in for an hour, moving quickly is not easy for them,” she said.
“They might not have the ability for transport."
LEGACY OF SURVIVAL
"Ever since we started the Mission of Hope, the North Country truly rises to the occasion of assisting its neighbors, always have,” Blow said.
The mission has survived the Ice Storm of '98, the SARS epidemic, Black Monday, the 1987 crash, two revolutions in Nicaragua, and now its in the thrall of the coronavirus.
“When and how people can help us, they will,” Blow said.
“I believe that. They trust us. They trust who we are. We've also always helped people locally. So, the distribution of equipment and supplies that we have, that's all free.
When we have it, we're more than willing to provide it. So, that' a network that is happening as as well and then what we each can do personally.”
The Mission of Hope strives to be a beacon of hope at a time when things are very stressful for everyone; local, national and international.
“Because obviously, we have kids all over the world now from the Mission of Hope trips,” Blow said.
“We always say we are doing what we can where we can when we can. That's what we do. We share hope.”
