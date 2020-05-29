Keene Valley Congregational to host mourning events

KEENE VALLEY - The Keene Valley Congregational Church is looking to sooth hearts and souls as the coronavirus pandemic lingers on.
As the death toll from COVID-19 hovers around the 100,000 mark, the church is offering a series of events on Monday, June 1 to mark the tragic milestone.
The events will be to remember those who have passed, give thanks for all who continue to work to support communities around the nation, and invite hope to accompany us in the journey ahead, a news release said.
Pastor The Rev. John Sampson said the idea was to give the community a chance to come together in a difficult time.
"We felt that marking 100,000 deaths was a time to create an opportunity for the community to come together to mourn, to express their grief, their anger and their confusion and to offer hope for what lies in the future," Sampson said.
To give thanks, the church members and community friends have created a Thanksgiving Garden of signs on the front lawn of the church.
The garden gives thanks for those who have given of themselves to help our community, and our nation, move through the pandemic, the release said.
All are welcome to help the garden grow by creating additional weatherproof signs, and planting them in front of the church.
In remembrance of those who have passed, there will be a tolling of the bell on Monday, June 1 at 12:15 p.m.
The Keene Valley Congregational Church bell will be rung 100 times, once for each 1,000 people who have died from the pandemic.
Because state guidelines prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people, the church asks that people do not attend the tolling in person, but observe a silent moment of shared witness as the bells are rung.
The tolling will be recorded and shared with the community.
To offer hope, a vespers service will be held at 7 p.m. at the church that will be online via Zoom.
Through readings, prayer, images and music we will acknowledge the solemnity of the day, and be in communion with God's spirit of comfort and hope, the release said.
Sampson said a vespers service is usually more contemplative and quieter in nature.
"We felt it was a good service to have because it matches the event we are acknowledging," he said.
To join the Zoom meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89872575311?pwd=ZlpuT0pVR2NxMlJhMkM3cjJ2b2M0UT09, meeting ID: 898 7257 5311, password: 764585.
Sampson said the church has a large following of people who are seasonal residents in the Adirondacks. In the off-season, they are scattered across the county.
Since the church has been conducting services on line the past two months as masses have been put on hold, Sampson said the attendance has been quite large.
Therefore, the Zoom meeting will provide members from across the country a chance to participate.
