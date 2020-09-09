ELIZABETHTOWN — Though Keene and Willsboro Central School Districts started the 2020-21 school year with hybrid models, Boquet Valley initiated the year with at home schooling until at least Oct. 5.
KEENE CENTRAL SCHOOL
KCS has created a 32-page manual with directives and other information, such as state mandates.
KCS’s official first day of school was Sept. 9, as a remote learning day for 7-12 students, and early release for the elementary grades.
“The first day will allow us to review our protocols and procedures with a reduced number of students in the building. We understand that this plan will be challenging and difficult for families, faculty and staff,” the introductory letter stated.
Most of KCS’ guiding principles and protocols are similar to other facilities as directed by the state and other departments of health as well as the state Education Department. These guidelines include limiting access, wearing face masks and/or maintaining social distancing.
All students and faculty/staff at KCS will be required to have their temperature taken before entering the building, and hands must be sanitized. Halfway through classroom instruction, students will have a five minute break outside the building in which they may remove masks after social distancing.
There will be “hybrid” scheduling for grades 7-12 which tentatively will have half of the junior and senior high students having classes on-site Mondays and Thursdays and the other half on Tuesdays and Fridays. Grades 1-6 will have in-school sessions daily.
Those choosing to home-school may do so with the provision that it must be for 10 weeks before deciding to return to campus learning.
Though outside classrooms had been considered, the district felt requirements were, “a challenge too difficult to effectively implement.”
Go to: keenecentralschool.org for additional information.
BOQUET VALLEY
Due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases at Essex Center, BVCS has scrapped its intent to open its classrooms and instead will revert back to its distant learning plans until Oct. 5.
In a letter to the district community BVCSD Superintendent Joshua Meyer in part said, “The situation at the Essex Center has been carefully observed in addition to monitoring the number of positive cases in our district, community, county, and region.
"I have also been in consultation with the Essex County Health Department and worked with our administration team at Boquet Valley Central School District. Any decision affecting the reopening of school has major consequences beyond that of just the educational program and can significantly impact individual students and families as well.”
The letter continues, “These decisions are not made in haste, yet only after careful consideration. BVCS will open the 2020-21 school year with a full remote model for all students until Oct. 5. Building principals will be in communication with the new procedures for the first five weeks.
"The number of positive cases will continue to be monitored throughout the school year, but especially over the next several weeks to guide our reentry back to an in-person model.”
After the first few days, Meyer communicated the following: "I am grateful for the response that we have gotten from our community. There has been overwhelming support of our decision to shift to a full-remote instruction model to start the school year. We had a few minor issues on our first day, which is not unusual on the first day of any school year.
"Generally, the feedback that I have heard is that the remote instruction is far more organized this year compared to the Spring of 2020.”
Meyer continued, “We have a long way to go, but I am confident that our teachers and students will become more comfortable, more efficient, and more effective with each day of remote instruction. I am certain that nothing will ever replace the classroom setting, especially for our younger learners, but I am hopeful that the academic program is appropriately rigorous, and the knowledge and the skills learned over the next several weeks will be meaningful to each of our students. "
Go to: boquetvalleycsd.org for additional information.
WILLSBORO CENTRAL SCHOOL
WCS opened its on-site classes on Sept. 9, with modifications similar to other institutions such as daily health checks, advanced and more frequent cleaning and disinfection, face coverings, social distancing and restricted visitation.
Staggered school hours will allow for separate bus runs, thus grades Pre-K through 5th grade will attend from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and grades 6-12 will be in attendance from 9 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
As in other schools, Willsboro students will remain, “in cohorts,” (with the same group) throughout the school day. In most cases meals will be consumed within the classrooms. Hallway traffic will be one-way where possible. There will be limited hallway locker usage at the beginning and end of the school day, and gym lockers will be off-limits.
Coursework for grades 3-12 should be conducted via Google Chromebooks.
Willsboro Superintendent of Schools Justin Gardner expressed appreciation for those who have gone the extra mile to start the school year.
“Our faculty and staff have worked extremely hard to prepare for a safe start to the new school year. Our school community has been supportive of the district's reopening plan.
"Students and parents have been active partners in developing our reopening plans and procedures. Their feedback was vital in creating a plan that not only ensured the safety of everyone involved but also supported the needs of our school community, especially those of our students.”
Gardner continued, “We have also worked closely with local health department officials throughout the entire reopening process, including their recent assistance in monitoring any potential effect the cases at the Essex Center may have had on our school reopening timeline.
"Thankfully, at this time, those cases did not affect our reopening. Local health department officials have provided great insight and support to our school and to all schools within the county. This collaboration will continue throughout the school year as we work together to pay close attention to a variety of health and safety factors within our community.”
The complete reopening plans may be obtained on the school’s website: www.willsborocsd/re-opening.
