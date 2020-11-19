Kanoza: 'We must all continue to work together'

PLATTSBURGH — Exactly one week before Thanksgiving, local officials stressed caution and collaboration to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“We cannot stop COVID because we have had enough,” Clinton County Director of Public Health John Kanoza said during a Facebook live media event Thursday.
“We must all continue to work together. We can’t do it alone.”
He advised residents to think small and local when it comes to their holiday gatherings.
“Don’t give COVID-19 the chance to spread to the people you care most about."
CONTACT TRACING
In recent weeks, Clinton County has seen the number of active, lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents reach their highest levels since the start of the pandemic.
The Clinton County Health Department reported 110 active cases Thursday morning, eight of which were new.
Kanoza noted that, in response to this increase, CCHD has continued diligent contact tracing work, in part by expanding its team through transitioning staff from other roles within the department and partner agencies, and enlisting Medical Reserve Corps volunteers.
CCHD is additionally utilizing the state’s Virtual Contact Center.
“For contact tracing to work, we need the community’s cooperation and participation, I cannot emphasize this enough,” Kanoza said.
“We need residents to be truthful, cooperative, professional when a contact tracer is calling you. And we need residents to follow guidelines when under quarantine."
SUNY Plattsburgh Student Health and Counseling Center Director Dr. Kathleen Camelo explained that contact tracing goes back 48 hours prior to when a person became symptomatic, “just in case they were spreading it without symptoms.”
In a household of multiple people, a person who is under quarantine due to exposure to a positive case-patient must follow strict guidelines to ensure they do not infect family members, she said.
Information on COVID-19 testing through University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital is available at www.cvph.org/patients-and-visitors/patients/covid-testing.
COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS
Kanoza urged everyone age two and above to wear masks whenever they are near individuals they do not live with.
Appropriate face coverings, he noted, include surgical masks, cloth masks and N95s.
“Please be mindful: gaiters and bandana-type masks are not recommended because they provide little to no protection to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus, or the seasonal flu for that matter."
He added that people should continue to physically distance themselves from others, wash their hands or use hand sanitizer often, avoid crowds and large gatherings, stay home when they are sick and get their flu shots.
BE SMART, MASK UP
Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry pointed out the irony that, months ago, residents were following the COVID-19 recommendations and had very low numbers. On some days, no new cases were reported.
“And now, our numbers are significantly higher and we appear to be more complacent and not following the rules that we did when the numbers were low. We are following the protocols less even though we have more positives in our community.”
There is no magic bullet or solution to put an end to the pandemic, Henry continued, reiterating Kanoza’s call to abide by the appropriate measures.
“Clinton County, please be safe. Be smart. Mask up.”
VIRUS A 'MONSTER'
Clinton County Sheriff David Favro made his recommendations Thanksgiving-specific: don’t put your fingers in the salad bowl, don’t eat pickles out of the jar with your fingers, don’t share utensils.
He also suggested connecting with family members virtually over the holidays, such as through Skype.
Though he did not explicitly name Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s recent executive order capping nonessential gatherings at 10 people, Favro said there would be no “home invasions in your home to find out how many people your turkey feeds or to find out how many people are sitting at your table.”
“However, I want to point out that I think those comments and those regulations came forth from a governmental leader that really wants the same thing that we all do, (who) really wants this to go away,” the sheriff continued.
“COVID is really destroying our economy, it’s destroying our social lives, it’s destroying a lot of our mental stability. We need to stick together and we need to hang on and get through this.”
BUSINESSES
On how businesses who are not enforcing the state’s mask mandate are being handled, Favro said his office forwards flagrant violations to the state, which has the authority to pull regulatory licenses or even impose fines.
Kanoza said all complaints that come through the New York on PAUSE alert system are looked at in some way by the county’s Office of Emergency Services, CCHD’s environmental health and safety division, the sheriff’s office or local codes enforcement officers.
Favro said his deputies continue to monitor those who are under isolation and quarantine orders, in part by physically driving to their homes and flashing their lights until they see the people wave.
COMMUNITY SPREAD
Unlike Essex and Franklin counties, Clinton County does not provide a town-by-town breakdown of where people who test positive for COVID-19 live.
Kanoza explained that is, in part, to help protect patient privacy, but also because the public constantly moves around.
“No one is simply sitting at home all the time, so we know that there is often community spread of COVID in our area. All residents are potentially at risk, so knowing specific cases in this town versus this town does us little, if any, good.”
As an example of instances where the public might be informed about potential exposure, Kanoza noted the large Altona party in July to which multiple cases were connected.
PROTECT HOSPITAL
The question came up of whether CVPH was able to properly respond to non-COVID-19 related issues.
“In general, we all recognize strain on health care systems in our county at this time,” Kanoza said, adding that, in part, necessitated the media event.
“The goal is to minimize, wherever possible, our infection rate for COVID, and one of our biggest objectives was to protect the continuity and operation of our hospital.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.