PLATTSBURGH — Phase 3 of reopening, expected to occur later this week, will be significant, according to Clinton County Director of Public Health John Kanoza.
“It will be very good for our local economy, our mental health and well-being, and will help us restore a bit of normalcy into our lives," he said during a Facebook Live briefing hosted by the Clinton County Health Department Wednesday.
METRICS 'GREEN'
Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) said the North Country’s regional dashboard metrics — which keep track of the number of new positive COVID-19 cases, available hospital beds and contact tracers, and other relevant figures — remained “green” Wednesday.
He is hopeful that, based on successful re-openings in Phases 1 and 2, Gov. Andrew Cuomo will soon announce the region can move into Phase 3 Friday.
Phase 3 includes food services, such as restaurants, and personal care, such as tattooing and spas. It does not include stores in the mall unless they have separate outside entrances, Henry said.
Clinton County will begin expanding its services, including the Department of Motor Vehicles, some time during Phase 3, the chair continued, though he did not have an exact date.
The DMV will first be open by appointment only.
He added that the courts re-started scheduling in-person hearings June 5, with most setting them up for essential matters and allowing presiding judges to decide on whether nonessential matters could be heard in-person.
As in past briefings, Kanoza stressed the need for continued hygiene and social distancing practices to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
He added that employers need to have reopening safety plans in place and should maintain records of when employees work as well as when patrons, vendors and contractors visit.
Training is available through the North Country Chamber of Commerce.
GRADUATIONS
Champlain Valley Educational Services BOCES District Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey's update focused on regulations surrounding high school graduations and ceremonies.
He acknowledged that these events are important milestones for students and families, "but we also understand that the first priority is keeping everyone safe and healthy."
The state Department of Health announced June 4 that virtual, drive-through, drive-in and individualized graduations would be allowed, Davey noted.
The following day, Cuomo said that socially-distanced in-person graduations of up to 150 people — students and all other participants included — would be permitted starting June 26.
Davey said school districts around the state and region continue to monitor the regulations and work with health departments to review their respective commencement plans.
He added the caveat that the guidelines would be subject to updating if the number of COVID-19 cases changes.
“Our districts in the region are continuing to work with their school communities to provide accommodation of these celebration models," Davey said.
EARLY INTERVENTION
The topic of when in-person early intervention services will resume has come up at several of the Health Department's weekly briefings.
CCHD Director of Health Care Services Erin Streiff said the department was continuing to work with the state-level Bureau of Early Intervention on the potential for offering in-person early intervention services for the summer.
“We are continuing to weigh options that protect everyone’s health and safety and also provide needed services to the individuals who are eligible.”
Davey noted that the state Department of Health recently released additional guidance on in-person special education services to be held over the summer, including early intervention, preschool special education and special education for students ages five to 21.
“We’re walking through those regulations and looking at what are the best appropriate services to provide and how can we continue to be safe (and) implement the new guidance but also meet the needs of our students at this point.”
Davey said, as of Wednesday, there was no clear guidance or decisions made regarding whether schools will re-open in September.
It is likely that districts will be required to submit plans for reopening to the state in July, he added.
'GOOD TO SEE THAT'
On whether there were concerns that the No Justice No Peace Walk for Change protest that drew several hundred people Saturday will result in a spike, Kanoza said there is always a concern when there is a gathering.
He noted that Streiff and her team of contact tracers are paying close attention to case numbers which, hopefully, will not show a rise.
“From what I did see this past weekend, social distancing may have been a little lax, however there were a lot of those patrons that were out protesting (who) were wearing facial coverings, face masks of some sort," Kanoza said.
"So it was good to see that.”
Henry said an isolated spike in one area of the region may not be enough to return to a previous phase or cancel re-opening plans.
The numbers are looked at on a regional basis and averaged over a seven-day period, he explained.
Henry thinks there would have to be a significant increase in case numbers in order to necessitate a return to Phase 1.
He did not know that anyone could answer the question of when restrictions will be lifted.
“In my opinion, we will be social distancing and wearing face coverings for quite some time after everything opens and I don’t know that anybody in this room or anywhere else can tell you when you would not have to do that again.”
