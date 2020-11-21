Kanoza: Keep Thanksgiving small, local

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department on Friday continued to express concern about the upcoming holidays and the potential impact on COVID-19 case numbers in the community.
“The holidays are generally a time for celebration, when extended family and friends come together," Clinton County Director of Public Health John Kanoza said in a statement.
"We understand the value of this time, especially in a year that has been difficult for so many. As much as we want to, this is not the year to bring the whole family together for Thanksgiving and other celebrations.
"We are encouraging all residents to keep their celebrations small and to stay local this Thanksgiving.”
102 CURRENT CASES
Over the past few weeks, Clinton County has experienced its highest numbers of active lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
On Tuesday, Clinton County Health Department reported 114 active cases. By Friday, the agency was still monitoring 102.
"Clinton County has seen an additional 155 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past two weeks," the CCHD said in a press release.
That comes out to about 34.6 percent of the county's total number of confirmed cases since March, and around 27.3 percent of the total that includes probable cases.
SAFETY TIPS
Kanoza said the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to do so with people in your household.
"While this is our recommendation, we realize that some will choose to celebrate with people outside of their immediate household,” he continued.
“For those choosing to spend time with people that they don’t live with, we urge you to take steps to decrease risk to yourself and your family.”
Recommendations for safer celebrations include:
• Be outside as much as possible.
• If indoors, wear a mask at all times that it is possible to do so.
• Open windows to increase ventilation if you can.
• Keep six feet or more of distance from others.
• Wash your hands often.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between use.
• Limit the amount of time you spend at indoor gatherings.
• Hosts and guests should have conversations ahead of time to set expectations for celebrating together.
TRAVEL RISK
Kanoza added that traveling also increases the chance of getting and spreading the coronavirus.
"Staying home with your immediate family is the best way to protect yourself and others," he said.
“People you care about can give you COVID-19. And you can give it to them. Show your thanks, love and respect for your family members’ health and safety by staying small and local this year.”
Up-to-date New York State COVID Travel Advisory quarantine regulations are available at coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-travel-advisory.
Additional guidance for making Thanksgiving celebrations safer may be found at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/thanksgiving.html.
