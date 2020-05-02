PLATTSBURGH — According to Clinton County Director of Public Health John Kanoza, we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.
"We are seeing the opening coming up soon," he said during the Clinton County Health Department's weekly Friday Facebook Live briefing.
REOPENING
CCHD is currently focusing its efforts around safely reopening as New York State puts the finishing touches on general guidance, Kanoza said.
"As that becomes more specific, we will have a clearer picture of exactly what that means for Clinton County and the North Country as well," he said.
"In the meantime … protecting the health and well-being of the residents of Clinton County is now and always has been the mission of our Clinton County Health Department and this remains our primary focus.”
Kanoza noted that he and his counterparts in other North Country counties are coordinating to develop a plan for reopening in the interest of being on the same page.
"Our goal is to develop a unified guidance for elected officials as plans for reopening are discussed and options are weighed in the upcoming weeks.”
Municipal representatives will be able to take that guidance and meet with businesses in their various jurisdictions to help them plan for their respective reopenings, Kanoza said.
"I think it’s coming up rapidly, can’t give solid date on that.”
Campgrounds were allowed to open as of Friday, Kanoza said, though not all will be open immediately.
He said CCHD has provided local campground operators with guidance on social distancing and increased cleaning measures as well as information they can pass along to their clientele.
It is everyone’s responsibility to maintain social distance, Kanoza continued, and when that is not possible, people must be mindful and wear masks.
DECLINE IN CASES
Dr. Keith Collins, an infectious disease specialist at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, said just three of the hospital's patients had COVID-19 as of Friday.
All were improving and none were in the intensive care unit.
Collins attributed the decline in the number of cases at the hospital to a combination of the fact that Clinton County is rural and that residents have been practicing good social distancing.
He added that the hospital is doing urgent surgeries, and is in the process of requesting a waiver from the state to conduct elective surgeries.
TESTING
The capacity for diagnostic testing — which looks for the coronavirus's genetic fingerprint to determine if someone has COVID-19 — is improving, Collins said.
By next week, CVPH will be able to test those who both are symptomatic and have a doctor's order.
"We’re still not to the point where we can test everybody we might want to test, but we are going to be able to test anybody that’s symptomatic," Collins said.
He also touched on antibody testing, which seeks to determine who has had COVID-19 by detecting proteins produced by the body’s immune system in response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes it.
Collins referenced an antibody testing survey conducted by the state Department of Health in which 1.2 percent of people tested in the North Country were found positive.
ANTIBODIES
But he wanted to caution people against thinking that, if they test positive for the virus’s antibodies, they are immune, as much remains unknown.
Some antibodies will kill a virus, while others will simply detect it.
“Hopefully the case will be that you do have immunity, but we just don’t know that yet,” Collins said.
And even if someone is proven immune, it is not known how long that immunity will last.
CVPH is currently only conducting antibody testing on people who have gotten over COVID-19 and are donating plasma to give to people who are sick with the disease.
The technique had some success against other viruses.
"We’ve done one case where we’ve given that plasma to a patient," Collins continued.
"We don’t know if it’s coincidental or not, but they did improve and were able to come off the ventilator a couple days later.”
REMDESIVIR
Collins also spoke about remdesivir, a broad-spectrum antiviral medication that, in a government-funded study, was shown to decrease the recovery time for COVID-19 patients from 15 to 11 days.
He said it is not yet known if the drug lowers mortality from COVID-19 or how well it works on patients who are severely ill, and emphasized that it will be a while before remdesivir is available.
Collins noted that there was a Chinese study on remdesivir that did not show improvement in mortality for sick people in an ICU.
“As much as I’m encouraged by what we’ve heard about remdesivir so far, I do want to put a note of caution out there that it’s not going to be the miracle drug that we would hope to have."
The drug will increase the pressure for testing, he added.
"Remember I kept saying, 'Testing is not treatment?' Well I can’t say that anymore once we have remdesivir available.”
