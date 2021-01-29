PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Director of Public Health John Kanoza was pleased to report that Tuesday saw the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in weeks.
In his briefing given to county legislators during a regular meeting held via Zoom Wednesday, he pointed to how Clinton County Health Department reported 18 new cases that day.
"It is very much something we’ve looked forward to for a very long time," Kanoza said.
He noted that the county saw a high of 444 cases at one time about three-and-a-half weeks ago. That number has ranged from 245 to 279 this week.
Kanoza added that University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, as of Wednesday evening, had 18 COVID-positive patients, none of whom where in the Intensive Care Unit, which he referred to as their most susceptible operation.
CVPH Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said Thursday that number had further declined to 13, still with no patients in the ICU.
POLICE, FIRE
CCHD received 200 doses of vaccine this week for continued vaccination of Phase 1B essential workers, Kanoza said. The agency was set to finish administering doses to local law enforcement as well as a "good chunk" of firefighters.
Legislator Calvin Castine (R-Area 1) asked if the law enforcement being vaccinated included U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel.
County Office of Emergency Services Director Eric Day confirmed they were included, also noting the Clinton County Sheriff's Office patrol and corrections divisions, Clinton County Probation, courts officers, State Police, state Department of Environmental Conservation personnel and University Police.
Day added that a closed clinic for about 160 more law enforcement members was set to take place Thursday.
GROCERY CLERKS, TEACHERS
Kanoza said CCHD was set to prioritize Phase 1B grocery clerks and teachers next.
He added that CVPH did not receive more vaccine this week. Blake confirmed that, explaining that the hospital gets a state-generated report at the beginning of the week and that second doses were being administered as planned.
CCHD put in an order for 300 vaccines for next week, Kanoza said.
"We’re also going to be getting, more or less automatically, 100 second doses for those who were vaccinated three weeks ago, (which) will be four weeks next week."
STATE-RUN SITE
Day said the state-run vaccination site at 213 Connecticut Road continues to run at full bore, vaccinating about 500 people per day. He commended airport, health department and emergency services staff for supporting the operation.
"We do know that somewhere in the range of one-third of the folks that get vaccinated here on a daily basis are not from here, but two-thirds of them are so that’s good."
County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) noted that the site is set to increase its vaccinations to about 1,000 per day, when people start receiving their second doses Feb. 8.
County Administrator Michael Zurlo commented that those who had scheduled a vaccine appointment at the state site may have already had the opportunity to get vaccinated through a local health care provider, the Clinton County Health Department or a pharmacy like Kinney Drugs.
He said it was incumbent upon those people to cancel their appointments at the state site so that others may get the vaccine.
Day added that people could cancel their appointments by clicking on a link at the bottom of the confirmation emails they received from the state.
"Right now there are larger numbers of openings well into March, but there may be spots that pop open sooner as people cancel, but they still get chewed up very quickly."
HIGH-RISK SPORTS
Kanoza said his agency was planning to put out guidance Thursday for re-starting high-risk sports. He noted that feedback from the public has been split.
Most Clinton County schools are set to re-start in-person/hybrid learning next week. Kanoza said he has asked school superintendents to focus on that for two weeks.
"They didn’t even blink," he said. "These guys are tough characters — I’m used to them, but they understood that I would like to make a nice approach into that high-risk sports arena."
Similar guidance for non-school-related youth sports was also forthcoming, Kanoza added.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.