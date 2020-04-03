PLATTSBURGH — To help enforce City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read's recently-enacted, and mostly voluntary, curfew, City Police officers will advise any groups, "Just go home."
"The officers can play a very serious role in educating the public," Read said at his weekly Thursday news conference.
"If they see a group of people congregating, they're going to get on their PA system. . . and just tell them, 'Come on, guys. Just go home.
There is a curfew, we're not going to write you a ticket, but just go home.'"
THE CURFEW
The city's new curfew went into effect Thursday night, starting at 8 p.m. and lasting until 6 a.m. Friday morning.
It was to apply to "all activities not related to meeting basic needs," such as:
• Obtaining sustenance.
• Traveling to and from, or fulfilling, employment, education or civic and/or volunteer responsibilities.
• Exercising outdoors individually, as couples or as families.
• Caring for family members or vulnerable or health-compromised individuals.
The mandate was to last a total of five days, at which point, Read said, it would be re-evaluated and potentially reinstated.
'HEIGHTENED AWARENESS'
City Police Chief Levi Ritter said his task force would do their part to carryout the mayor's wishes.
“We're going take the opportunity to bring some heightened awareness to people staying home unless there is a necessity to leave their homes, which the mayor spelled out in this order,” Ritter said.
He added that the department would address any congregated groups they come across if they don’t have a necessary reason to be assembled.
TAKING HEAT
Mayor Read said not everyone was happy to hear of the new citywide regulations, which, on top of the added curfew, had closed city parks and had asked that, when in public, all cover their mouths with a mask, bandana or scarf.
"We expect some warm weather this weekend," he said Thursday. "We expect it's going to be very enticing for some people, especially young people, to go out and enjoy themselves.
We can't afford to have that happen."
And the mayor said many have accused him of enacting this measure too soon into the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'd rather do too much, too soon," Read said. "I'm getting some heat for it, but I'm also getting calls; they're from people in their 60s, 70s and 80s saying, 'Thank God. I've been worried sick.'
That's who I'm listening to."
ON THE MASKS
The mayor also clarified that he was not asking city residents and city goers to wear the N95 masks worn by healthcare workers, of which there was a national shortage.
"The mask that I wear, a woman sewed locally as a volunteer gift," he said. "Your mask might just be a bandana or scarf. It doesn't matter what it is.
We're not trying to protect you, we're trying to protect someone you may come across if you don't know that you're infected."
NOT NECESSARY HERE
While in some places, voluntary curfews haven't been listened to well and have led to ticketing, the mayor had hopes for the Lake City.
"I think people will be compliant," he said. "I don't think it will come to that. I think most everybody wants to do the right thing.
I'm most absolutely sure that because of things we've done in the City of Plattsburgh — people's lives will be saved."
— Staff Writer Ben Watson contributed to this report.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.