Jones to NY: Support child care

PLATTSBURGH — Funding from the state for crucial child care services needs to come through now or programs could be in trouble, officials say.
"Our funding as a not-for-profit organization is in jeopardy," Jamie Basiliere, executive director of the Child Care Coordinating Council of the North Country, said at a news conference Thursday.
"We haven't had any cuts on contracts, but the state is not paying its bills... our well is not endlessly deep, and we will run out of money if they don't pay us for work on genuinely fully approved, fully executed contracts."
STATE OWES
Basiliere said the state now owes them about $225,000, and by the end of next month, that figure will rise to more than $500,000.
The non-payments makes it difficult for the council, which has a staff of about 20 people at three primary locations, to continue to operate.
"Our bread and butter is state contracts," she said.
One key program provided 10 weeks of fully-paid child care for 60 families and 80 children through 40 licensed and registered child care programs.
Basiliere said the program filled up quickly as the need for dependable child care, which already was great, mushroomed as the pandemic grew.
"We found those families in a New York minute," she said.
"We had no trouble finding those families."
The participants had to be essential workers with family incomes less than 300 percent of poverty levels, which for a family of four is about $78,000 per year.
With child care costs reaching about $12,000 a year for one infant, programs like these are crucial for communities in so many ways, Basiliere said.
"We've got to have some help from Washington with another round of stimulus, another round of PPP (federal Paycheck Protection Program) loan opportunities or else the small businesses that really drive our economy here in the North County will not recover," she said.
"We know that child care is the engine that lights the fire for economic development. There is no doubt we can all agree that child care is a major factor in economic development."
CRUCIAL PROGRAMS
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said there is a call to action among state legislators to get the state to pay places like the Child Care Coordinating Council of the North Country.
"We're calling on the state to... pay its bills," Jones said.
"We need to pay for these crucial programs that these child care providers have put out, and we need to pay them for their services. We need to pay them for the greatest asset that we have: our children."
Jones said child care touches so many lives in the North Country that keeping programs solvent is a top priority, especially as more businesses and schools reopen.
"This is a life-altering issue that changes our lifestyles as parents, so it is uniquely important," Jones, the father of a seven-year-old daughter, said.
"The state needs to pay its bills, and we need to roll out that money... to get to these licensed child care providers so they can provide these crucial, crucial services to our parents, to our families, to our working families throughout New York."
FEDERAL HELP
With the state facing serious deficits deepened by the pandemic, Jones said more federal help is needed for the state.
"If we don't get federal stimulus money, people will suffer," he said.
"If we do not get a next round of state and local aid in the next federal stimulus package, people will suffer and we will see the dire consequences of that. Nobody wants to see that, but those are just the facts."
Jones said he would have liked to have seen more funding available for states and government in the stimulus package that was approved by Congress in the spring, but political disagreements got in the way.
"It's sad that we can't get that money out the door because when we don't provide that... programs like this suffer," he said.
John Bernardi, president and CEO of the United Way of the Adirondack Region, and Kris Tate of the Plattsburgh YMCA, both echoed the need for more funding because families that rely on affordable child care programs are struggling.
Bernardi said many people find themselves having to work two or three jobs to make ends meet, and having reasonable and reliable child care programs available for them is a must.
"They are one step away from catastrophe," he said.
"It could be a flat tire, a broken furnace, a leaky roof or a health-related issue. They could be one step away from a catastrophic event."
