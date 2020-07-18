PLATTSBURGH — Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) has been appointed to serve as co-chair of The Council of State Governments’ Eastern Regional Conference’s (CSG East) Canada-U.S. Relations Committee through 2022.
National Assembly of Quebec Member Guy Ouellette, who represents the riding of Chomeday in Laval, will serve as Canadian co-chair.
"I look forward to working with my regional colleagues on key policy initiatives to enhance cooperation on issues of mutual concern with Canada, particularly on trade, transportation and the effective management of the shared border,” Jones said in a statement.
“Working with my legislative colleagues in the U.S. Northeast and Eastern Canada gives my committee members and me a unique networking opportunity to share ideas and insights with my counterparts from throughout the Eastern region and bring best practices and resources to my constituents.”
Jones serves as the honorary co-chair of the Quebec-New York Corridor Coalition and is a former member of the North Country Economic Development Council.
NOT-FOR-PROFIT
Headquartered in Lexington, Ky., CSG is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that serves all three branches of state government.
The eastern office is based in New York City and serves officials in 11 northeastern states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Québec.
According to the CSG website, the Canada-U.S. Relations Committee "promotes dialogue, information sharing and collaboration among state and provincial elected officials, as well as federal counterparts, to enhance cooperation on a variety of bi-national issues of mutual concern."
Those include, but are not limited to, agriculture, border crossings and border management, economic competitiveness, energy, health, security, trade and transportation.
OPPORTUNITY FOR REGION
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said the appointment was a real opportunity for the region and "an appropriate recognition of Billy's knowledge of and commitment to U.S.-Canada relations."
CSG East has long been both a valuable forum for building relationships and a source of policy development, he continued.
"We thank Billy for his continuing dedication to our region's bi-national interests, which have clearly earned the respect of his colleagues, and we know his leadership in this position will help to bring new forms of collaboration and shared benefit.”
