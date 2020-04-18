PLATTSBURGH — Assemblmen D. Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh) and Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) say the decision to extend New York State's PAUSE Act to May 15 was premature, given it was already in effect until April 29.
The action, announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo Thursday, maintains the closure of schools and non-essential businesses as well as restrictions aimed at minimizing the spread of COVID-19.
REGIONAL PLAN
In a statement Friday, Jones acknowledged that public health and safety remain a top priority when it comes to considering a plan to open the state economy.
"In doing so, we must continue to listen to and take actions based on the advice of our medical professionals. To that end, it is evident that the North Country economy will take longer to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic as compared to metropolitan areas across the state," Jones continued.
"Therefore, I believe it was a premature action to extend the PAUSE order through May 15, when the order was still in place through the end of the month."
This is a fluid situation, Jones said, and everything must be done to help struggling businesses.
"Therefore a regional plan must be developed to help reopen the economy that is reflective of the ever-evolving situation.”
ECONOMY
Stec also called for a regional approach, stating that Cuomo's decision failed to recognize such a need.
He pointed to the shift in approach regarding ventilators — from mandatory to voluntary redeployment — as evidence that the COVID-19 situation changes day-to-day and week-to-week.
"But more importantly, and I expressed this (Thursday) to the governor’s office, our upstate economy simply cannot continue to be tethered to the situations in New York City and downstate suburbs.
I fully understand keeping a pause on operations in that part of the state, but our region has not been hit anywhere near as hard and plans going forward need to reflect that the situation on the ground isn’t the same everywhere."
Stec said he has heard from small business owners who say the PAUSE Act extension could close their doors.
"We need to avoid these situations and taking a regional-based approach to this pause is just common sense.”
MORE TESTS
State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said that, as an optimist, she had hoped that movement toward a phased-in reopening of some business would have happened by now.
She concurred with Stec and Jones, saying that upstate is very different from downstate.
"When and how we reopen would logically seem to vary on the location."
Little spoke to the need for more tests to protect the most vulnerable along with front line health care workers and emergency responders.
"We need to be able to get results quickly, to track and isolate and respond almost immediately if there is a flareup.”
JUMP-START NEW YORK
On Friday, Stec announced that he and the Assembly Minority Conference had unveiled the "Jump-Start New York" initiative, a 14-point plan to help small businesses and employees.
According to a press release, the plan would help allocate state and federal funding to those hardest hit by the pandemic and the financial implications of the PAUSE initiative.
Components of the plan include re-purposing economic development funds, such as those in the START-UP NY program; ensuring federal funding is provided to businesses and individuals within 30 days of the passage of a stimulus package; and providing zero-interest loans to small businesses affected by COVID-19.
"Our plan aims to help struggling businesses, employees, residents and municipalities get back on their feet when this is all over," Stec said in a statement.
"I hope the governor and legislative leaders take our plan into consideration as we begin talks to open New York up again once more.”
